Iowa State vs Northern Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Northern Iowa prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs Northern Iowa Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Network: Big-12/ESPN+

Iowa State (0-0) vs Northern Iowa (0-0) Game Preview

Why Northern Iowa Will Win

The Panthers had a disappointing spring FCS season going 3-4 with all four losses by a grand total of 14 points – each one by seven points or fewer.

The O struggled to keep the chains moving, but the defense allowed just 15 points and 285 yards per game, the run defense was a rock, and the pass rush and tackles for loss are going to test the Cyclone offensive line.

No, UNI might not crank up a high-octane offense, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes – it’s not going to give away a slew of turnovers. However …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Yeah, the Northern Iowa offense – it’s not going to be able to run on the Cyclone defensive front.

The Panther offensive front struggled in pass protection and didn’t consistently do enough for the ground game that averaged just three yards per carry.

Iowa State’s offense might have the national stars – at least in the backfield with QB Brock Purdy and RB Breece Hall – but the defense is the anchor with most of the top tacklers returning to the Big 12’s best run D.

Northern Iowa has to forget about the ground game, but bombing away on the Cyclone secondary won’t be easy. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State’s defense will give up a few passing yards.

It wasn’t really a bend-but-not-break thing last season, but the secondary allowed 237 yards per game and didn’t generate enough big plays.

Northern Iowa only threw two touchdown passes in the seven spring games.

Iowa State hasn’t always had it easy against UNI – losing in 2007, 2013 and 2016, and barely surviving in a 29-26 win to open up the 2019 season – but it’ll be tune-up time for Iowa.

Iowa State vs Northern Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa State 38, Northern Iowa 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

