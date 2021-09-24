Indiana vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Indiana vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries- LT Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Indiana (0-0), WKU (0-0)

Indiana vs WKU Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

It might have been a loss to Cincinnati, but that started to look and play like the Indiana team we were all waiting for … to a point.

There were some misfires – the Hoosiers didn’t exactly give that game away, but … they gave that game away – but it was a battle. There’s no shame in losing to two of the top ten teams in the country – Iowa was the other loss to start the season.

Against WKU, it’s all about whether or not the D can hold up against the better passers. IU has been more than fine, holding down the Iowa offense and allowing just 210 yards to Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati.

For all of the positives with the changes at WKU, the defense can’t come up with a third down stop, there’s little pass rush, and technically, the team is last in the nation in time of possession. However …

Why WKU Will Win

To be fair, only playing two games with Army one of them will skew a whole bunch of statistics.

The WKU offensive changes have worked – full stop.

Give head coach Tyson Helton credit for fixing the glitch. WKU went from struggling just to get to 20 points to having one of the most dynamic attacks in the country. Getting Bailey Zappe and the other parts from the Houston Baptist offense made all the difference.

Two games, 11 touchdown passes as a team, 913 yards of passing. The Hilltoppers are going to keep the pressure on the IU offense to produce, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Hoosier QB Michael Penix Jr. has been awful.

He’s coming off a knee injury, and he had some good moments against Cincinnati, but he’s only hitting 48% of his passes with four touchdowns and six pick, and he’s not doing anything on the ground.

This is a very, very dangerous game for IU. It’s a sandwich between Cincinnati and a road date at Penn State, and WKU will take advantage by bombing away to keep this close.

The Hoosiers will pull it out with a few defensive stops in the second half – and helped by just enough pressure to survive.

Indiana vs WKU Prediction, Line

Indiana 37, WKU 31

Line: Indiana -9, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

