Indiana vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Idaho prediction and game preview.

Indiana vs Idaho Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

Network: Big Ten Network

Indiana (0-1) vs Idaho (1-0) Game Preview

Why Idaho Will Win

The Vandals got to have their warm-up.

They might have struggled through the FCS spring session, but they ripped up Simon Fraser from the D-II world with a 68-0 whopping.

The passing game hit big through after big throw, the ground game rumbled for over 300 yard and seven scores, and the experience and playmakers are there to at least give Indiana a reason to try.

Nothing worked for the Hoosiers in a 34-6 loss to Iowa to kick things off. This is supposed to be the breather to get everything in place, but the focus almost certainly be there with a showdown against Cincinnati next week.

Why Indiana Will Win

It was a bad day against a great team that had everything clicking from right out of the gate.

Indiana looked and played like a team that desperately needed a Simon Fraser before dealing with the Big Ten opener against Iowa. This will turn, and IU will look more and more like the team that got ranked to start the season.

Idaho might be experienced, but its defense got ripped to shreds in the 2021 spring session – allowing 332 yards per game through the air – and now the Hoosier passing game will get to have some fun.

Michael Penix Jr. was awful, the offense was awful, and Indiana in the first half last week was awful. That’s about to change.

What’s Going To Happen

Idaho will put some points on the board. It’ll have a few good scoring drives, but Indiana will look every bit as crisp this week as it looked awful last week.

Short, quick throws will come right away to get Penix into a groove, and then the big plays will open up.

This will be over after a few drives.

Indiana vs Idaho Prediction, Line

Indiana 48, Idaho 13

Must See Rating: 1.5

