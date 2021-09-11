Houston vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Rice prediction and game preview.

Houston vs Rice Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: CBS Sports Network

Network: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston (0-1) vs Rice (0-1) Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

The Owls gave Arkansas a push with a 17-17 game going into the fourth. Arkansas woke up woke up to win by 21, but the Owls weren’t bad.

And they didn’t even do what they wanted to.

The ground game wasn’t producing, but the combination of Wiley Green and Luke McCaffrey were able to move the ball a bit through the air. Turnovers turned into a problem, but if there’s such a thing as a moral victory, this was it.

Houston had a hard time dealing with the Texas Tech running game in a 38-21 loss, and Rice is going to give it a try. The Owls would love to try pounding away and controlling the clock, but they also wouldn’t mind getting a good defensive performance against a Cougar O that didn’t wake up in the 38-21 loss.

Why Houston Will Win

The offense has to start working a whole lot better.

Clayton Tune threw a ton against Texas Tech, but they passes didn’t go anywhere and he gave up four picks. It was a bad overall performance by the Cougars, and they were still up 21-7 at halftime.

Get out to a hot start against Rice and there won’t be the same concerns late. There’s way too much offensive talent – the Cougar passing game has to start getting deep – not to start opening it up on a Rice secondary that’s limited, but is coming off a nice performance.

What’s Going To Happen

You’re in the Big 12 now, Houston. Time to play like it.

Okay, so it might not be in the new league until 2024 – maybe a wee bit earlier – but the program got the call up to The Show and now the swagger has to go with it.

It’s been a rough run under head coach Dana Holgorsen so far, and this will be a bit more of a battle than the Cougars might like. Rice can throw well, it wants to run, and it’ll provide a push before the big plays start to come on the other side in the second half.

Houston vs Rice Prediction, Line

Houston 30, Rice 20

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 2.5

