Hawaii vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Hawaii vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: FloFootball

Record: Hawaii (1-3), New Mexico State (1-3)

Hawaii vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

New Mexico State isn’t going to run the ball a lick.

The Rainbow Warrior defense had issues with UCLA and Oregon State – the two Power Five teams on the schedule. The Bruins and Beavers ripped off yards in chunks, but San Jose State and Portland State couldn’t get much going.

New Mexico State will throw. It’ll keep pushing the passing game to try keeping up – it doesn’t have the O line to hammer away to control the clock. The Aggies are averaging fewer than three yards per carry, and Hawaii will make them one-dimensional. But …

Why New Mexico State Will Win

Dino Maldonado it starting to look like a player.

The young New Mexico State baller can run a bit, and he’s coming off a 321-yard, three touchdown day against South Carolina State in last week’s win.

He might be under pressure all game long, but he’ll keep pressing a Hawaii pass defense that hasn’t come up with enough big stops.

At the very least, New Mexico State has parts to play around with now – Maldonado could grow into the job, but there might be a rotation. Hawaii has to prepare to keep up in a bit of a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much is New Mexico State improving?

The passing game is dangerous now, and Hawaii is having problems with teams bombing away. Even so, the Rainbow Warrior lines should take over as the game goes on.

Hawaii gave San Jose State a tough time – it can hang with teams its own size. New Mexico State isn’t Hawaii’s size, so if it can handle its third long trip across the sea in a month, it should win this by taking over in the second half – it’ll be more physical.

Hawaii vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

Hawaii 38, New Mexico State 27

Line: Hawaii -17, o/u: 62.5

