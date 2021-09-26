Green Bay vs San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Green Bay vs San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Green Bay (1-1), San Francisco (2-0)

Green Bay vs San Francisco Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

So is that it? Are we good now?

After the little mini-drama in Week 1 that had everyone talking, Green Bay came back and throttled Detroit. Aaron Rodgers was great, Aaron Jones was better, and all seemed right with the world.

It was Detroit, but it was still a cleansing victory to get the season going.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is an interesting 2-0.

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing just well enough not to get kicked to the curb for Trey Lance. There’s a revolving door of injured running backs, Brandon Aiyuk can’t get out of the doghouse, and the offense didn’t work all that well in last week’s win over Philadelphia.

The overall stats are good – the 49ers got to feast on Detroit in Week 1 – but the consistency might not be there to keep up.

However …

Why San Francisco Will Win

All might be hunky dory with the Green Bay offense, but the defense is a problem.

After getting hit by Jameis Winston for five touchdown passes, the Packers couldn’t get any pass rush on Jared Goff and gave up 246 yards and two scores in the win. It might have been all smiles and laughs in the second half, but the first half was 17-14 going into the locker room.

Yeah, the 49ers are piecing this all together offensively, but it was able to come together late to get by Philadelphia. The defense did its part to keep the team in the game – Jalen Hurts had a nice overall day for the Eagles but that was it – and this week it should get more help earlier from the offensive side.

What’s Going To Happen

Of course part of the broadcast will be about how the 49ers passed on Aaron Rodgers, and he’ll once again play like a guy who sat in the green room for way too long.

It won’t be enough.

Detroit might have masked problems that haven’t gone away. Rodgers will be under pressure a bit too often, the running game that didn’t show up against the Saints will get stuffed, and it’ll be the 49er defense that wins this with two key fourth quarter stops.

Green Bay vs San Francisco Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Green Bay 23

Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4

