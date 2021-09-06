Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: FOX

Green Bay (0-0) vs New Orleans (0-0) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

Aaron Rodgers is still around, and this isn’t a home game for New Orleans with the game being played in Jacksonville.

The receiving parts are still there for Rodgers to work with, the running game is still deep and explosive, and the balance should be there from the start. The New Orleans defense will be good enough to keep Rodgers from going off, but the Packer D will be among the elite, too.

The Saint O will look and be different without Drew Brees and with a questionable group of receivers – Michael Thomas is still out – but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

The infrastructure is still strong.

The Saint defense will once again be among the best in the NFL – it’ll be able to clean up a whole lot of messes – and the offensive front is strong enough to give Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara plenty of time to work.

This will never be a grinding offense under Sean Payton, but it won’t ask Winston to try making a whole lot of big plays. He’ll throw a pick or two, but it’s lost on the league that he really is a talented veteran who should be able to come out hot. To start, though, the D needs to take over, and so does …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Forget about what he did against Minnesota late last year – he’s not a rushing yardage machine. He’s a do-it-all darling of the PPR world, but can he keep on rocking and rolling without Drew Brees around? How much will Taysom Hill kill the goal line fantasy value? He’ll be the focus of the offense until the passing game gets comfortable.

What’s Going To Happen

Be disappointed if this isn’t the most interesting game of Week 1.

It’s only mid-September, but it might be a preview of the NFC Championship if everyone stays healthy on both sides. In this, missing a true home field advantage will matter for the Saints, both defenses will be brilliant, and both quarterbacks will have to come up with big third down plays.

Winston will be fine, but Rodgers will hit the bigger throws in the clutch.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

Green Bay 24, New Orleans 20

Green Bay -3, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

