Georgia vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs UAB prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs UAB Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Network: ESPN2

Georgia (0-0) vs UAB (0-0) Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

Forgive bringing a global pandemic into the football conversation …

Just how healthy is Georgia?

There’s been a self-proclaimed covid spike on the team – head coach Kirby Smart has yet to say which players are infected. This is an already thin group at receiver and the team is coming off a physical and emotional 10-3 win over Clemson.

And UAB isn’t a week off.

If this isn’t the best team in Conference USA, it’s very, very close. It’s loaded with veterans, it’s deep, and as the year goes on it should prove to be far stronger than last year’s conference champion.

The running game struggled to get going in the 31-0 win over Jacksonville State, but the defense didn’t allow a thing – giving up just 154 yards of total Gamecock offense – and QB Tyler Johnston completed 17-of-21 passes for 320 yards and two scores.

Why Georgia Will Win

Yeah … UAB didn’t run all that well last week.

The Blazer offensive line did a strong job in pass protection, and the ground attack was serviceable – not explosive, though – and now it’s not going anywhere against a Georgia defensive front that spent the early evening in Charlotte destroying the Clemson offensive line.

Obviously this all depends on who’s healthy, but the offense that couldn’t go anywhere against Clemson should be able to run a little bit better. JT Daniels threw one pick, but he didn’t give up the one big mistake that DJ Uiagalelei did. As long as the Dawgs aren’t turning the ball over, they’ll be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, this all depends on just how healthy Georgia is. For now, let’s assume it’s all systems go.

UAB’s defense will give the Georgia passing attack problems, but as the game goes on things will start to break. Eventually, the Dawgs will start running effectively and the offense will go on a burst. The defense will handle everything else.

The UAB offensive line will do what it can, but the ground game won’t work and QB Tyler Johnston will get picked off three times.

It’ll be ragged for both sides, but Georgia will win by a score that’s not indicative of the fight, and move on.

Georgia vs UAB Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, UAB 13

Line: Georgia -24.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

