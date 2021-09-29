Georgia vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Georgia vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Georgia (4-0), Arkansas (4-0)

Georgia vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

This isn’t a perfect team, but it’s been almost flawless so far for what it wants to do. More to the point, it won’t buckle in a game like this. This showdown won’t be a high-flying fun show, but as the Hogs showed against Texas A&M, that’s fine.

Arkansas runs well, hits the big play down the field, controls games defensively on third downs, and wins the turnover battle.

Georgia has given it up seven times in the first four games. Arkansas needs to come up with a few takeaways and capitalize on them all. The defense has to hold on and match the Dawg side big stop for big stop.

Georgia might lead the nation in total defense, but Arkansas hasn’t allowed more than 255 yards in any of the last three games.

Why Georgia Will Win

The Bulldog defense is special – it allowed 23 points so far against Clemson, two SEC teams, and a UAB squad that might win the Conference USA title – but the offensive side is getting it done, too.

South Carolina might not be great, but it has a defense. UAB’s D is solid, and Vanderbilt is … uh … Vanderbilt plays in the SEC. The Dawg O came up with over 1,500 yards and 158 in those three games.

It starts with a line that’s not allowing anything to happen in the backfield, giving JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett plenty of time to work. Those two combined so far to hit almost 75% of their passes with 11 touchdowns.

Yes, Arkansas has been phenomenal so far, but it there’s a problem with penalties, the return game isn’t anything great, and the O isn’t good enough on third downs.

It’s going to have to be flawless to pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas is for real.

KJ Jefferson could stand to be more accurate, but he’s a big-time playmakers who’s making up for his inconsistencies with the big plays. He’ll get to Georgia for one home run, but that should be about it.

Yeah, Arkansas is for real, but Georgia might be the No. 1 team in the country.

The defense will keep the dynamic playmakers in the Hog backfield from taking off, and the secondary will keep the downfield passing game under wraps.

With some due respect to the talented Texas quarterbacks, Arkansas hasn’t faced high-end passing quarterback – Rice and Georgia Southern don’t throw well enough, and Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada is just okay so far.

JT Daniels might not be 100%, but he’ll do enough to give the Arkansas secondary a rough day. The D will take care of the rest.

Georgia vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, Arkansas 17

Line: Georgia -18.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

