Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ACC Network

Georgia Tech (0-0) vs Northern Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Here comes the payoff – at least that’s the hope.

The Huskies have struggled so far in the Thomas Hammock era – to be kind – but they were really, really young last season and now they’ve got the veterans. It all has to start on the offensive front.

Northern Illinois rocked and rolled over the years when the running game was great, but the O line hasn’t been able to generate enough of a push. Now everyone is back, the top receivers return, and the defense gets back even more experience.

Almost every NIU defender who made a tackle in 2020 is back. However …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Can Northern Illinois stop the run?

Yeah, the Huskies are full of veterans, but those players weren’t all that great last season – now they’re just older.

Georgia Tech isn’t the run-first-run-only team of years past, but it’s still going to do its best work on the ground. The wide receivers are good, the running backs are in place, and QB Jeff Sims appears to be a keeper who can make it all go.

After last season, Northern Illinois still has to prove it can generate a pass rush and do something positive on a consistent basis against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Georgia Tech offense finally get going?

It’s a new year and these are new teams, but if the Yellow Jackets can’t produce against the Northern Illinois defense, there’s a problem.

The Tech running game won’t be steady, but it’ll hit just enough home runs to make up for it. Northern Illinois will put points on the board against a Yellow Jacket defense that has more to prove than the offensive side.

It’ll be entertaining, but Georgia Tech will own the clock and control the game enough to get by.

Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 38, Northern Illinois 24

Georgia Tech -18.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

