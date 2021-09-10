Georgia Southern vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Florida Atlantic prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs Florida Atlantic Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: Stadium

Georgia Southern (1-0) vs Florida Atlantic (0-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Georgia Southern running game worked just fine.

It might have required WAY too much work to get by Gardner-Webb 30-25, but Georgia Southern did what Georgia Southern does. It ran for 365 yards and two scores, it did a nice job with the pass rush, and it controlled the clock for what seemed like five years.

The Eagles had the ball for well over 35 minutes and was able to keep the Bulldogs down until late. When they had to go on a drive and settle things down, they did.

By the way, Florida Atlantic allowed 400 rushing yards and close to nine yards per carry in the 35-14 loss to Florida.

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Alright, N’Kosi Perry. Time to get that passing game thing going.

Florida isn’t getting enough credit for being a top-ten caliber team – and it might be top five at some point. Getting rocked by that team – and it wasn’t all that bad a performance overall – isn’t anything to hang heads over.

The defense did a decent job against the Gator passing game, Perry threw well – at least late – and …

Okay, so FAU didn’t get on the board until the final moments, but the passing attack will work far better against a Georgia Southern secondary that had a nightmare of a time with the Gardner-Webb passing game in the second half.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a great game.

Florida Atlantic’s defense that couldn’t do much against the Florida offensive line will play a whole lot better, but Georgia Southern will be able to do what the running game does.

It would’ve been nice if the Eagles had starting QB Justin Tomlin back – he’s suspended for the first two games – but the offense will still work okay. It won’t be enough, though, to overcome another shaky day from the secondary as the Owls make up for last year’s 20-3 loss.

Georgia Southern vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 27, Georgia Southern 23

Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 3

