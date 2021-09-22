Fresno State vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Fresno State vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 24

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Fresno State (3-1), UNLV (0-3)

Fresno State vs UNLV Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

How healthy is Jake Haener and how much is Fresno State basking in the glory of last Saturday night?

The Bulldogs pulled off the thrilling 40-37 win over UCLA on a heroic effort from Haener, who played through a banged up hip to get the win.

As good as they’ve been, they’ve turned it over 11 times in the first four games along with a whole slew of penalties. To have any chance of pulling this off, UNLV needs to generate a ton of mistakes and capitalize on all of them.

Why Fresno State Will Win

UNLV isn’t doing much of anything right.

The passing attack can’t get going, the offense is averaging just 209 yards per outing, and simply moving the chains has been a chore.

To be fair, the running game worked just fine in the loss to Eastern Washington, but playing Arizona State and Iowa State wasn’t easy – UNLV was playing out of its class.

Fresno State might be at that higher level, too, at least on offense. UNLV doesn’t have the firepower to keep up if and when Haener and company get going.

What’s Going To Happen

Give it a few early scoring drives and that will be about it.

UNLV just can’t find enough of a passing game to get going after Fresno State gets up fast.

It wants and needs to run the ball well, but the Bulldogs are allowing fewer than 100 yards per game. UNLV hasn’t hit the 100-yard passing mark in the last two games and has yet to pitch a TD pass.

Fresno State vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Fresno State 41, UNLV 10

Line: Fresno State -30.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

