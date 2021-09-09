Florida vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs USF prediction and game preview.

Florida vs USF Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ABC

Florida (1-0) vs USF (0-1) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators were able to roll past Florida Atlantic without dominating – to a point.

QB Emory Jones struggled a bit with the passing game, the O stalled a bit too often, and …

The running game ripped through the Owls for 400 yards with Jones accounting for 74 of them and Anthony Richardson taking off seven times for 160 yards and a score.

The offensive line was terrific, the defensive front and the pass rush were great, and the 14 FAU points allowed came late in the second half.

Oh, by the way, USF gave up close to 300 rushing yards in a 45-0 opener against NC State.

Why USF Will Win

To be kind, the Bulls still need a little work.

Second-year head coach Jeff Scott is trying to rebuild the program, and he has a few nice players from the transfer portal who can hang on the same field with a team like this, but there’s no pressure. Any sort of production in this will be a win.

The hope has to be for the run D to load up and slow down the Gator big plays. The big gashes were the problem against NC State. Control the clock a wee bit, generate a bit of pressure to get to Jones and force mistakes, and hope beyond all reasonable hope that …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida’s focus might already be on next week.

The opener against FAU was good, the blowout over USF will be nice, but Alabama is rolling into Gainesville next week. Keep everyone healthy, try to push the passing game a bit to get it to start working, and run, run, run.

The Gators will have this – and 200 rushing yards – in the bag by halftime.

Florida vs USF Prediction, Line

Florida 40, USF 10

Line: Florida -28.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

