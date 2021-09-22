Florida vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Florida vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols are rebuilding, but in a slight surprise, the defense hasn’t been all that bad. It’s great against the run, good at getting into the backfield and it’s been great on third downs.

But in this, it’s about whether or not Joe Milton – coming back from an injury – or Hendon Hooker and the passing game can get going against a Florida secondary that held its own against Alabama, but isn’t a rock.

It’s also about whether or not …

Why Florida Will Win

Tennessee turns the ball over.

The Vol run D stats are a bit misleading. Pitt can run a bit, but Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech weren’t going to do much on the ground. Florida won’t take many chances, because it doesn’t have to.

The formula for this is easy. Run the ball, keep running it, control the clock, and wait for the Vols to make a mistake.

Tennessee is awful in the time of possession battle – that’s sort of by design with its fast attack that keeps things moving. The Gators should be able to grind it out offensively, and for a defense that doesn’t take the ball away a ton – just three times so far – getting at least two takeaways would tip the scales.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how beaten up emotionally and physically is Florida after that wonderful battle against Alabama?

If anything – from all indications – the team was charged up by that now that it knows it can hang with the elite of the elite.

The Gators are also catching a break with Milton likely starting – Hooker is the better option. Hooker won big games like this at Virginia Tech, and Milton 1) never won big battles at Michigan and 2) isn’t accurate enough to pull this off.

It’ll take a little while to get going, but Florida will have the ball for over 35 minutes as it grinds its way to a win.

Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Florida 38, Tennessee 17

Line: Florida -20, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

