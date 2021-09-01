Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Florida Atlantic prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Florida Atlantic Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Network: SEC Network

Florida (0-0) vs Florida Atlantic (0-0) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Owls are experienced enough to potentially be more cohesive than the Gators.

Florida is breaking in a slew of new starting parts, but Florida Atlantic has a veteran offensive front paving the way for an attack that gets back almost everyone and adds former Miami QB N’Kosi Perry.

The defensive side is where things get really fun.

13 of the top 14 Florida Atlantic tacklers are back on a D that was the best in Conference USA at getting to the quarterback. The Florida offense obviously is loaded with talent, but this is a tune-up game that likely won’t be the light scrimmage it needs.

Why Florida Will Win

The offense might need a little while to get up and rolling again, but the defense should be far, far better than the 2020 version.

The linebacking corps is going to be a powerhouse, and it should be able to lock down on a Florida Atlantic offense that has to run well to win. The corners are great, the line is huge, and there’s no way, no how this group isn’t coming out roaring after all of the problems in 2021.

And the O will be just fine, too.

Emory Jones adds something different to the attack with more of a rushing element, and he’s got the backs behind him to rumble. This might not be the high-flying fun show of last year, but it’ll be effective.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida will look the part again coming out of the gate.

When we last saw the Gators, they couldn’t do anything right with several key parts of the offense out getting ready for the NFL. Don’t worry about the major changes; Jones is about to be a star.

Florida Atlantic will bring the effort, and it’s not going to be a speed bump, but even with all of the experience returning the team’s about to be outclassed – even if it might be the best in Conference USA.

Give it a quarter, and then the Gators will settle in.

Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Line

Florida 41, Florida Atlantic 16

Florida -24.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 52.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

