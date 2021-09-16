Florida State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Wake Forest prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

Network: ESPN

Florida State (0-2) vs Wake Forest (2-0) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Let’s just call the Jacksonville State meltdown a function of the short week after a painfully tough close loss to Notre Dame.

There’s no excuse – Jacksonville State got rocked by UAB the week before – but that wasn’t the same jacked up Seminole team that fought back against the Irish.

The running game is still there. It has the backs to hit the Wake Forest defensive front for at least 250 yards, there are enough good quarterback options to play around with the situation, and on the other side, the pass rush is there to bother the backfield.

However …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Florida State secondary is a problem.

It’s not just the bizarre ending to last week’s loss to the Gamecocks. Notre Dame’s Jack Coan went off, Jacksonville State’s Zerrick Cooper had a few big pass plays before that, and this week it’s Sam Hartman who should have a little fun.

The Demon Deacon offense goes fast, hits big, and has no problem keeping defenses on their heels. The O line has been good so far, Hartman is a grizzled veteran who’s seen it all in the ACC, and Florida State is reeling.

Just a few big plays will force the Noles to press.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t write off Florida State quite yet.

It showed against Notre Dame that it can run, McKenzie Milton is a terrific quarterback who’s still shaking off the rust, and the defense has speed and enough talent to be better.

This isn’t fair or right, but Florida State could just as easily be 2-0 right now as it is 0-2.

Even so, the Wake Forest offense will be too sharp, too efficient, and too good early on. Florida State will mount a comeback with a slew of big runs on the ground, but the back-and-forth fight will end with Hartman coming through after the Seminole attack stalls.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 30, Florida State 27

Line: Wake Forest -5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

