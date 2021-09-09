Florida State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Jacksonville State prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs Jacksonville State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (0-1) vs Jacksonville State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

This is a good Gamecock team that got into the FCS spring season playoffs and made some noise with a win.

This is a good team that’s usually great on third down conversions, can put up points in bunches, and doesn’t turn the ball over. None that happened in the 31-0 loss to UAB to start the season, but really – the team is good.

Florida State is coming in on a short week and an emotional overtime loss to Notre Dame, battling back in a blast of a 41-38 thriller. It’s not like the ACC opener at Wake Forest is a lookahead game, but this is supposed to be the paycheck layup, and it could be a problem.

Jacksonville State gave FSU a fight in a 41-24 loss – getting up 14-0 – to start 2019.

Why Florida State Will Win

The running game worked.

Really, Notre Dame has a strong run defense that’s going to be fantastic as the season goes on, and Florida State ripped through it for 264 yards and three touchdowns with big dash after big dash in the comeback.

UAB didn’t crank up the yards on the ground against the Gamecocks, but the passing attack did whatever it wanted and the defense shut things down to a stop.

Jacksonville State isn’t going to run when QB Zerrick Cooper isn’t taking off, and again, here comes the FSU rushing attack because …

What’s Going To Happen

This is what the Mike Norvell offense does. It tore off dashes in bunches at Memphis, and now the parts are in place to start doing that on a regular basis.

Again, Jacksonville State is far better than it showed against UAB, and it’ll get off to a decent start, but the Noles will take over in the second quarter and almost literally run away with it.

Florida State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Line

Florida State 40, Jacksonville State 17

Must See Rating: 2

