Florida Atlantic vs Fordham Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs Fordham prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Fordham Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: ESPN3

Florida Atlantic (1-1) vs Fordham (0-2) Game Preview

Why Fordham Will Win

There’s an effective enough of an offense to take advantage of every opportunity.

The Rams don’t miss when they get inside the red zone, they’re solid at coming up with third down conversions, and the line has been solid so far for the ground game and at keeping teams out of the backfield.

There hasn’t been a whole lot of luck overall, but Tim DeMorat is coming off a big 352-yard, three touchdown passing day in the loss to Monmouth, and this week the passing attack should keep pressing an FAU defense that’s not stopping anyone on third downs and doesn’t have any sort of a pass rush.

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

To be fair, the stats are misleading.

The sacks haven’t been there because Florida and Georgia Southern ran so much. The offensive side was able to take over last week and should be better and better as the season goes on.

Former Miami QB N’Kosi Perry threw for 332 yards and four scores in last week’s win, the parts are there for the ground game to balance things out, and Fordham doesn’t control the ball and the clock enough to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

The games against running teams continue next week for FAU with a date at Air Force, but first the secondary gets to have a little test.

It won’t matter as the Owl offense gets out to a hot start with a big first quarter. There’s no resting as the timing still needs to be worked on as the Owls get some good live reps in for the reserves in an easy win.

Florida Atlantic vs Fordham Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 44, Fordham 10

Line: Florida Atlantic -31, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1.5

