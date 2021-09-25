Florida Atlantic vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Florida Atlantic vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Florida Atlantic (2-1), Air Force (2-1)

Florida Atlantic vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The offense has an efficient enough passing game to give Air Force problems.

The Falcons didn’t have to worry against Lafayette and Navy, and then Utah State came in and cranked up 448 yards in a 49-45 win.

Florida Atlantic might not have a high-powered passing game, but former Miami Hurricane N’Kosi Perry has been ultra-efficient with seven touchdown passes, no picks and enough key plays to keep things moving.

Great on third downs, the Owls can beat Air Force at its own game by controlling the ball and winning the time of possession battle.

Why Air Force Will Win

The Falcon running game is doing what it does.

Yeah, Florida Atlantic should be able to throw enough to control the game for stretches, but the defensive front has to deal with the ground game that hit the 370-yard mark in two of the first three games.

Florida ran for 400 against the Owls in the opener.

Air Force can hit a few downfield plays here and there to take advantage of the cheating up D, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it doesn’t have to worry too much about the pressure from an Owl front that doesn’t get behind the line.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team will do what it does well at a higher rate?

Florida Atlantic has just enough of defensive talent to hold serve, and Perry and the passing game are strong enough to keep keep the Falcon secondary on its heels.

Air Force will have a late shot to pull off the win, but it’ll stall just short in a fantastic game.

Florida Atlantic vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 30, Air Force 24

Line: Air Force -4, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

