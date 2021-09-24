FIU vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

FIU vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: FIU (1-2), Central Michigan (1-2)

FIU vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

There are just enough good parts to make this a bit of a fight.

The offensive line has ben solid, the running game has shown a little burst, and the passing attack is averaging close to nine yards per throw. The potential is there for a breakout performance against a Central Michigan secondary that got lit up but both Missouri and LSU.

The Chippewas offensive line hasn’t been consistent and the defensive front doesn’t have any real pass rush. However …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Former Washington QB Jacob Sirmon has been okay. He hasn’t turned it loose deep on a regular basis, but he hit close to 75% of his passes over the last two games and he’s not making a whole slew of mistakes.

It’s part of a puzzle.

Central Michigan doesn’t take a whole lot of chances – it has a formula.

Control the ball, go with the short-range plays, try not to mess up, dominate the clock. CMU holds the ball for close to 34 minutes per game, and FIU is keeping it for just 26.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team has a win over an FBS team, but FIU is losing to Texas Tech and Texas State and Central Michigan is losing at LSU and Missouri.

Again, FIU has a few good parts with the talent to win plays and keep this from getting ugly, but Central Michigan is way too sound on both sides of the ball.

The Chippewa D gets a break this week.

FIU vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 34, FIU 21

Line: Central Michigan -11, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

