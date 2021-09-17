Eastern Michigan vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs UMass prediction and game preview.

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

Network: FloFootball/NESN+

Eastern Michigan (1-1) vs UMass (0-2) Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

UMass put up 28 points against Boston College last week, but scoring has been a fight for this team. There’s a good chance the four touchdown outburst was an aberration.

As much as the offense has struggled over the last few years, the defense has been worse to start the season. It’s dead last in the country in third down stops, it allowed 535 yards per game, and the pass defense is getting hammered way too easily.

Eastern Michigan is about to have a whole lot more fun than it did last week against Wisconsin. However …

Why UMass Will Win

The EMU offense didn’t go off against St. Francis, either.

It wasn’t as bad as the 92-yard day against the Badgers, and the O was balanced in the opener, but the passing attack hasn’t been efficient enough. The Eagle defense predictably had problems in Madison, and now it’s up to UMass QB Brady Olson to get enough time to make this a game.

He threw two picks against Boston College, but he also came up with a few nice plays down the field and threw three touchdown passes. At home, the Minutemen have to continue to turn it loose.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Michigan’s pass rush is going to take over.

UMass will have a few nice offensive moments, but the line won’t be able to handle the Eagle defensive front that was great in the opener, but couldn’t do anything against Wisconsin.

Eastern Michigan has to get the ground game going again, and it will. Boston College doesn’t have a running game but tore off 254 yards. The Eagles won’t do that, but they’ll control things with a good day pounding away.

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 38, UMass 13

Line: Eastern Michigan -22, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

