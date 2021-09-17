East Carolina vs Marshall Prediction, Game Preview

East Carolina vs Marshall prediction and game preview.

East Carolina vs Marshall Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: CBS Sports Network

East Carolina (0-2) vs Marshall (2-0) Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

Really? East Carolina is getting a decent performance from …

The defense?!

The offense is supposed to be fantastic with all the veteran pieces in place, but the defensive side has been the bright spot, especially on third downs.

It’s hardly a rock – the run D has been mediocre and there have been too many downfield passes – but it was able to keep the South Carolina running game from going off in a 20-17 win. Appalachian State rolled for almost 500 yards, but at least the Pirates were okay on third downs.

Marshall might look great so far, but Navy just isn’t very good and beating NC Central 44-10 is no big deal. Even so, turning the ball over five times is a concern.

Why Marshall Will Win

Yeah, the competition hasn’t been anything to chirp about, but the Thundering Herd have been outstanding defensively with unstoppable play from the front that’s living in the backfield.

Grant Wells has to chill on the interceptions, but he’s hitting 70% of his passes for an attack that’s connecting on third downs – East Carolina’s defense will have a hard time holding up.

The Pirate pass rush has been just okay, and now it’s going against a Herd O line that’s been a brick wall so far and should give Wells plenty of time.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the East Carolina offense finally start to do what it’s supposed to? Not against this defense. It’s the first time the Herd have dealt with a dangerous passing game, but they’ll come through just fine.

It’ll be a grind of a game for a while, but Marshall will bust through in the second half with two good scoring drives.

A few Herd turnovers will keep ECU in the game, though.

East Carolina vs Marshall Prediction, Line

Marshall 23, East Carolina 17

Line: Marshall -9.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

