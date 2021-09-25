East Carolina vs Charleston Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

East Carolina vs Charleston Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greensboro, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: East Carolina (1-2), Charleston Southern (1-1)

East Carolina vs Charleston Southern Game Preview

Why Charleston Southern Will Win

The Bucs can move the ball.

Good on third downs, they’ve got a relatively efficient offense that worked just fine in the win over Citadel, and sputtered in the loss to Monmouth. Now they get to go against an East Carolina team that’s been hit-or-miss overall and can’t stop the passing game.

Charleston Southern will throw and throw some more to try keeping up, and …

Why East Carolina Will Win

It won’t be enough.

This isn’t a Buc team that does much in the time of possession battle, and East Carolina will try using this game to control the clock – at least a little bit.

The offense hasn’t been consistent enough, but it can throw if the running game doesn’t work, and on the other side, the pass rush that hasn’t been there all year to start should get to have some fun.

What’s Going To Happen

East Carolina has been close.

Don’t get caught up in the numbers – it has the nation’s worst defense so far – and look at how close it came to beating South Carolina after giving Appalachian State a push.

If it really is a team good enough to beat Marshall, it shouldn’t have any issues here.

East Carolina vs Charleston Southern Prediction, Line

East Carolina 40, Charleston Southern 21

Line: East Carolina -27.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

