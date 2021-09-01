Duke vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs Charlotte prediction and game preview.

Duke vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Duke (0-0) vs Charlotte (0-0) Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

The 49ers might have struggled through the 2020 season – only playing six games – and were rocked by Duke 53-19, but …

This is a better, stronger team that should do a better job of keeping up the pace.

The offense only worked against the two weak teams on the slate – North Texas and UTEP – but the terrific receiving corps should stretch the field and open things up a bit. As long as the veteran O line can give QB Chris Reynolds – who should be in for a strong season after a banged up 2020 – the offense will hit a few big plays.

Duke is all but starting over on the defensive front, but …

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams

Why Duke Will Win

The Duke secondary should be experienced enough and good enough to keep the good 49er receivers from going off.

The 2020 Blue Devils were going through a bit of a transition. They went very, very young on the defensive side, and now the linebacking corps should be a strength.

The Duke offense might have sputtered and struggled last year, but it had its best performance of the season against Charlotte. It was also one of the few games the Blue Devils didn’t turn the ball over a gazillion times. As long as there aren’t a ton of bad mistakes, they should be okay.

The passing game doesn’t have to force anything with the receiving corps likely to take over if QB Gunnar Holmberg can get time to operate.

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte will be better than it was in last year’s blowout loss.

It won’t have quite enough defensively to create the turnovers needed to pull this off, but it won’t get hit for 274 rushing yards again,

Don’t expect Duke to do anything crazy. Limiting turnovers and consistent offensive production will be its goal in the opener, and it’ll do both. Charlotte will have a few nice drives to keep this from getting out of hand, but Duke will always have an answer.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Duke vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Duke 36, Charlotte 20

Duke -6.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule