Detroit vs Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Detroit vs Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Monday, September 20

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: ESPN

Detroit (0-1) vs Green Bay (0-1) Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

The passing game should work.

Detroit isn’t good, and it’s going to get down time and again, but as it showed last week in the 41-33 loss to San Francisco, the parts are there to keep bombing away and make things interesting.

Jared Goff might have been dogged as a Ram, but the guy can throw – he hit the 49ers for 338 yards and three scores.

Green Bay is much, much better than it looked and played in the disaster against New Orleans, but the secondary couldn’t handle Jameis Winson and the mediocre receiving corps.

The Lions will put up offensive stats, but …

Why Green Bay Will Win

The Lion defense is going to be a work in progress all season long.

Jimmy Garoppolo had time to throw and he bombed away for over 300 yards, the San Francisco running game came up with 131 yards and 4.7 yards per carry, and there weren’t any problems until the team shut it down too early.

That’s not going to be a problem this week.

After the clunker against the Saints, this is one of those season-on-the-line games even though it’s only Week 2. After all the turmoil and issues, there can’t be a dysfunctional loss to a team as mediocre as the Lions.

Aaron Rodgers will get time, the running game should find plenty of room early on, and the offense will do what is’t supposed to.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit will put up plenty of late yards for the second week in a row, and once again it’s not going to matter all that much.

Here comes the Green Bay adjustment – at least for its sake, it had better be on the way.

As the man once put it, R-E-L-A-X.

Rodgers will be great, the defense will clamp down in the first half and be all over the Lion running game, and Rodgers will be the star of the show – just like he’s supposed to be.

Detroit vs Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 34, Detroit 16

Line: Green Bay -11.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Peyton and Eli

1: Cry Macho

