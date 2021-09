College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 4

College Football schedule, predictions, lines, and how to watch: 2021 Week 3 from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, September 18

All Times Eastern

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions: Week 4

Friday, September 24

Wake Forest at Virginia

7:00, ESPN2

Prediction: COMING

Line: Virginia -4, o/u: 67

Final Score: COMING

Liberty at Syracuse

8:00, ACC Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Liberty -6.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, September 25

Missouri at Boston College

12:00, ESPN2

Prediction: COMING

Line: Missouri -2, o/u: 59

Final Score: COMING

New Hampshire at Pitt

12:00, ESPN+

Prediction: COMING

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

Richmond at Virginia Tech

12:00, ACC Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

Central Connecticut at Miami

12:30, ESPN3

Prediction: COMING

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

Clemson at NC State

3:30, ESPN

Prediction: COMING

Line: Clemson -10, o/u: 47

Final Score: COMING

Louisville at Florida State

3:30, ESPN2

Prediction: COMING

Line: Louisville -2, o/u: 61

Final Score: COMING

Kansas at Duke

4:00, ACC Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Duke -14, o/u: 57.4

Final Score: COMING

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

7:30, ACC Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: North Carolina -12.5, o/u: 64.5

Final Score: COMING

