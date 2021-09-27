College Football Roundup Week 4: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 4 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 4 Roundup

Week 4 Roundup

Winners & Losers From Week 4

Winner: Notre Dame defense

The Fighting Irish defense had a rough second half against Florida State. Other than that, it’s been terrific as it saved the offense’s bacon time and again over the first three games. And then came the date in Chicago with Wisconsin. Notre Dame allowed 240 passing yards, but it picked off Graham Mertz four times and blew the game wide open taking two for scores.

Loser: Notre Dame offense

There’s talent there, and going against the Badger defense isn’t a proper indiction of anything, but the line gave up six sacks, 12 tackles for loss, got QB Jack Coan knocked out of the game, and paved the way for a net total of nine rushing yards.

4-0 is 4-0, and 41-13 is what the score says it is, but a rested Cincinnati is up next. It’s 13th in the nation in scoring defense and second in college football in red zone D.

Winner: WKU QB Bailey Zappe

WKU threw for 1,972 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games last season. The team might be 1-2 after losing to Army and Indiana over the last two weeks, but the Houston Baptist transfer has thrown for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns in just three games. He pushed IU for three scores and 365 yards in the 33-31 loss.

Loser: Navy’s passing game

It’s the last team in college football to fail to throw a touchdown pass. It’s more than that, though. Army has thrown two touchdown passes, but it leads the nation in passing efficiency. Navy is dead last in the category even with a 4-of-8 day for 98 yards in the 28-20 loss to Houston.

Winner: SMU QB Tanner Mordecai

Mordecai was always that guy that was supposedly in the hunt for the starting Oklahoma quarterback job, but Kyler Murray was Kyler Murray, and some Jalen Hurts guy came in, and then the program brought in Spencer Rattler. Stuck in a backup role, he moved on to SMU.

Through four games, Mordecai leads the nation with 20 touchdown passes, hitting 71% of his throws for 1,268 yards for the 4-0 Mustangs. He threw for four scores in the 42-34 win over TCU on Saturday.

Loser: Oklahoma’s scoring offense

The Sooners might be 4-0, but they only scored 23 points in the win over Nebraska two weeks ago, and beat West Virginia 16-13 on Saturday. Before that, they had never scored fewer than 24 under Lincoln Riley.

The 33-23 loss to Houston to start the 2016 season was the last time OU didn’t get to 24. The middle of 2013 was the last time OU failed to hit 24 in back-to-back regular season games. Kansas State is up next.

