College Football Roundup Week 3: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 3 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 3 Roundup

Week 3 Roundup

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 3 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 4 opening lines projection

Week 4 schedule

– Florida teams, BYU Winners & Losers

– Cincinnati’s big step: One Really Big Thing

– Bama’s early win: Most Overrated Thing

– Florida’s ranking: Most Underrated Thing

– Time for alliance to work What It All Means, Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Winners & Losers From Week 3

Winner: BYU

It’s the hip thing to love Cincinnati from the Group of Five world, but when it comes to resumés, BYU has a far, far better case to have nice things.

All Cincinnati did was beat an okay Indiana. BYU is now 3-0 – all against Pac-12 teams – after beating Arizona State, and it still has USC and Washington State to face along with Baylor, Virginia, and Boise State.

Loser: Watching Fresno State vs. UCLA

A whole lot of very important college football people took to Twitter to complain about being unable to see the final minutes of Fresno State’s 40-37 shocker over UCLA. The Pac-12 Network isn’t available in all areas or on all systems without subscribing – YouTubeTV subscribers are out of luck. Refreshing the stats on the browser was, for many, the only way to know what was happening.

Winner: Michigan State

The 2015 Spartans won the Big Ten championship and went on to the College Football Playoff. It was also the last time the program started a season 3-0. Not only did Mel Tucker’s Spartans stay unbeaten, but the 38-17 win over Miami was the second big road win of the season.

Loser: Florida teams

Florida Atlantic beat Fordham 45-14 and USF got Florida A&M. There was the Tampa Bay win over New Orleans, too, but …

The Gators lost to Alabama in heartbreaking fashion, Michigan State dumped Miami, Florida State was embarrassed by Wake Forest, and FIU lost to Texas Tech by 32. The Dolphins were shutout by the Bills, and Jacksonville continues to be awful.

Winner: PJ Fleck in non-conference games

Fleck’s 2016 Western Michigan team lost the Cotton Bowl to Wisconsin. That’s the last time he lost a non-conference game. Since coming to Minnesota in 2017, he’s 10-0 outside of the Big Ten after beating Colorado 30-0. As a program, Minnesota has won 21 straight non-conference games since losing the 2015 opener to TCU.

Loser: Colorado rushing attack

-19 yards. That’s what the Buffs came up with against the Gophers. They started the season with 281 yards against Northern Colorado, ran for 171 against Texas A&M, and then last week at home they got hit for four sacks and eight tackles for loss as the offense went nowhere.

– Cincinnati’s big step: One Really Big Thing

– Bama’s early win: Most Overrated Thing

– Florida’s ranking: Most Underrated Thing

– Time for alliance to work What It All Means, Week 3

NEXT: The really big Week 3 thing was …