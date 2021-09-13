College Football Roundup Week 2: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 2 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 2 Roundup

Week 2 Roundup

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 2 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 3 opening lines projection

Week 2 Think, Know, Believe

10 Thoughts on Oregon’s win over Ohio State

– Army passing, Arkansas Winners & Losers

– Oregon’s big win: One Really Big Thing

– Ohio State’s big loss: Most Overrated Thing

– Big Ten rises: Most Underrated Thing

– You wanted change? What It All Means, Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Winners & Losers From Week 2

Winner: FCS teams …

For the most part. Not everyone FCS team gets to have fun, but the spring season seemed to make s a difference – some teams are more experienced and far sharper.

FCS over FBS wins are usually rare, but after getting seven upsets in Week 1 – along with a slew of other close calls – Louisiana got all it could handle in a 27-24 win over Nicholls, and SE Louisiana pushed Louisiana Tech in a 45-42 loss. Duquesne beat Ohio and Jacksonville State beat …

Loser: Florida State

It was a short week coming off the emotional loss to Notre Dame, but that’s no excuse for losing 20-17 on a last second bomb to a Jacksonville State team that lost to UAB 31-0 in Week 1. FSU has started 0-2 in three of the last five seasons.

Winner: Mountain West vs. the Pac-12

It hasn’t been all perfect for the Mountain West with Hawaii going 0-2 against the Pac-12, San Jose State getting walloped by USC, and UNLV getting rocked by Arizona State, but San Diego State ripped through Arizona 38-14 on Saturday night.

Nevada took out Cal two weeks ago, and Utah State shocked Washington State. Throw in Fresno State’s tough 31-24 fight with the Oregon team that just beat Ohio State, and it’s been a decent season against the big league. However …

Loser: Colorado State

After starting the season with a 42-23 loss to South Dakota State from the FCS, it lost at home against a Vanderbilt team that scored three points in a loss to the FCS’s East Tennessee State in Week 1. The program is now 1-8 in its last nine games going back to 2019 and 11-26 since the middle of 2017.

Winner: Arkansas

It took a battle to get by Rice 38-17 to start the season, but the Hogs rocked Texas 40-21 for their first 2-0 start since 2016 and just the second time since 2013.

Loser: Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina

This isn’t exactly how the Power Five program envisioned this going. Usually the dates against the Group of Five schools are meant to be easy, fun wins to sharpen everything up, but Kansas lost to Coastal Carolina 49-22 on Friday night. That came after losing last season 38-23 at home to the Chanticleers and 12-7 early in the 2018 season.

Winner: Army passing game

It’s all relative, but who has the nation’s most efficient passing attack? It’s not like Patrick Mahomes is suddenly suiting up, but Army has a passer rating of 326. No. 2? Coastal Carolina with a rating of 222.25.

The 2-0 Knights have only thrown ten passes and completed eight for 175 yards – a whopping 17.5 yards per try – with three touchdowns and no picks. On the opposite side …

Loser: Navy passing game

Navy has the nation’s worst passing efficiency rating of just 45.44, completing just 8-of-26 throws for 93 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions in an 0-2 start.

– Oregon’s big win: One Really Big Thing

– Ohio State’s big loss: Most Overrated Thing

– Big Ten rises: Most Underrated Thing

– You wanted change? What It All Means, Week 2

NEXT: The really big Week 2 thing was …