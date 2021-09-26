College Football Rankings: 1 To 130: Week 4. And Now We Start Over

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 4 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

It’s time to blow it all up.

We’re four – and a little more – weeks into the season, and now we have something to work with in the rankings.

For now, we have to respect the results no matter what.

Throw out all of the preconceived notions and preseason rankings. Forget the uniforms, the talent levels, the brand names, and everything else that goes into the rankings and start over.

This will change up in a huge way once we return to a sense of normalcy – think of these like the tie-breakers in conference races. If team A beats team B, then if team C blah blah blah. Basically, look at the schedules and who won what.

Until there are any other variables involved, again, FOR NOW, you must have pockets of rankings like this …

UTSA, then Memphis, then Mississippi State, then NC State, then Clemson. And if that wasn’t weird enough …

Wyoming, then Northern Illinois, then Georgia Tech, then North Carolina, then Virginia.

And because that doesn’t seem totally insane, there’s the Bowling Green thing.

Unbeaten South Alabama has to be ranked higher than Bowling Green, who has to be ranked higher than Minnesota, who has to be ranked higher than Colorado – and thanks, rankings gods, for Texas A&M pulling out that win over Colorado two weeks ago or this really gets screwy.

Of course we have to also give credit where credit is due. For example, blowing out Texas looks a whole lot better now for Arkansas than it did when it happened, and beating Texas A&M is impressive no matter what.

Again, and this can’t be emphasized enough, these will change wildly as we go. But if we’re doing this right, and if we’re giving full credit where credit is due, here are the rankings of all 130 college football teams after the first month of the season.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 4

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 4 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

Week 4 AP Rankings | Coaches Poll Rankings

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 4

130 UMass Minutemen (0-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 4: Coastal Carolina 53, UMass 3

129 UConn Huskies (0-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 4: Wyoming 24, UConn 22

128 Ohio Bobcats (0-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 4: Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

127 Akron Zips (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 4: Ohio State 59, Akron 7

126 New Mexico State Aggies (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 4: Hawaii 41, New Mexico State 21

125 FIU Golden Panthers (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 4: Central Michigan 31, FIU 27

124 Texas State Bobcats (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 4: Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21

123 Rice Owls (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 4: Rice 48, Texas Southern 34

122 Ball State Cardinals (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 4: Toledo 22, Ball State 12

121 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 4: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

120 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 4: Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34

119 UNLV Rebels (0-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 4: Fresno State 38, UNLV 30

118 New Mexico Lobos (2-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 4: UTEP 20, New Mexico 13

117 Toledo Rockets (2-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 4: Toledo 22, Ball State 12

116 UTEP Miners (3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 4: UTEP 20, New Mexico 13

115 Colorado State Rams (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 4: Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

114 North Texas Mean Green (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Week 4: Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17

113 Kansas Jayhawks (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 4: Duke 52, Kansas 33

112 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 4: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

111 Temple Owls (2-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 4: Temple 41, Wagner 7

110 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 4: Charlotte 42, Middle Tennessee 39

109 Navy Midshipmen (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 4: Houston 28, Navy 20

108 Florida State Seminoles (0-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 4: Louisville 31, Florida State 23

107 Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 4: Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21

106 Arizona Wildcats (0-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 4: Oregon 41, Arizona 19

105 Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Week 4: Louisiana 28, Georgia Southern 20

104 Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 4: Maryland 37, Kent State 13

103 Troy Trojans (2-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 74

Week 4: ULM 29, Troy 16

102 ULM Warhawks (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 4: ULM 29, Troy 16

101 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 94

Week 4: Air Force 31, Florida Atlantic 7

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 4

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 4 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

Week 4 AP Rankings | Coaches Poll Rankings

NEXT: CFN 2021 College Football Rankings: Week 4 Top 100