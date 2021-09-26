College Football Rankings: 1 To 130: Week 4. And Now We Start Over

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 4 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.
It’s time to blow it all up.
We’re four – and a little more – weeks into the season, and now we have something to work with in the rankings.
For now, we have to respect the results no matter what.
Throw out all of the preconceived notions and preseason rankings. Forget the uniforms, the talent levels, the brand names, and everything else that goes into the rankings and start over.
This will change up in a huge way once we return to a sense of normalcy – think of these like the tie-breakers in conference races. If team A beats team B, then if team C blah blah blah. Basically, look at the schedules and who won what.
Until there are any other variables involved, again, FOR NOW, you must have pockets of rankings like this …
UTSA, then Memphis, then Mississippi State, then NC State, then Clemson. And if that wasn’t weird enough …
Wyoming, then Northern Illinois, then Georgia Tech, then North Carolina, then Virginia.
And because that doesn’t seem totally insane, there’s the Bowling Green thing.
Unbeaten South Alabama has to be ranked higher than Bowling Green, who has to be ranked higher than Minnesota, who has to be ranked higher than Colorado – and thanks, rankings gods, for Texas A&M pulling out that win over Colorado two weeks ago or this really gets screwy.
Of course we have to also give credit where credit is due. For example, blowing out Texas looks a whole lot better now for Arkansas than it did when it happened, and beating Texas A&M is impressive no matter what.
Again, and this can’t be emphasized enough, these will change wildly as we go. But if we’re doing this right, and if we’re giving full credit where credit is due, here are the rankings of all 130 college football teams after the first month of the season.
Contact @ColFootballNews
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 4
101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 4 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game
Week 4 AP Rankings | Coaches Poll Rankings
CFN College Football Rankings: Week 4
130 UMass Minutemen (0-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 129
Week 4: Coastal Carolina 53, UMass 3
129 UConn Huskies (0-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 130
Week 4: Wyoming 24, UConn 22
128 Ohio Bobcats (0-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 128
Week 4: Northwestern 35, Ohio 6
127 Akron Zips (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 127
Week 4: Ohio State 59, Akron 7
126 New Mexico State Aggies (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 126
Week 4: Hawaii 41, New Mexico State 21
125 FIU Golden Panthers (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 122
Week 4: Central Michigan 31, FIU 27
124 Texas State Bobcats (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 119
Week 4: Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21
123 Rice Owls (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 120
Week 4: Rice 48, Texas Southern 34
122 Ball State Cardinals (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 108
Week 4: Toledo 22, Ball State 12
121 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 115
Week 4: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14
120 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 124
Week 4: Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34
119 UNLV Rebels (0-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 121
Week 4: Fresno State 38, UNLV 30
118 New Mexico Lobos (2-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 113
Week 4: UTEP 20, New Mexico 13
117 Toledo Rockets (2-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 117
Week 4: Toledo 22, Ball State 12
116 UTEP Miners (3-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 123
Week 4: UTEP 20, New Mexico 13
115 Colorado State Rams (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 116
Week 4: Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
114 North Texas Mean Green (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 111
Week 4: Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17
113 Kansas Jayhawks (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 110
Week 4: Duke 52, Kansas 33
112 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 114
Week 4: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
111 Temple Owls (2-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 109
Week 4: Temple 41, Wagner 7
110 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 106
Week 4: Charlotte 42, Middle Tennessee 39
109 Navy Midshipmen (0-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 105
Week 4: Houston 28, Navy 20
108 Florida State Seminoles (0-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 107
Week 4: Louisville 31, Florida State 23
107 Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 112
Week 4: Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21
106 Arizona Wildcats (0-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 104
Week 4: Oregon 41, Arizona 19
105 Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 102
Week 4: Louisiana 28, Georgia Southern 20
104 Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 101
Week 4: Maryland 37, Kent State 13
103 Troy Trojans (2-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 74
Week 4: ULM 29, Troy 16
102 ULM Warhawks (2-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 125
Week 4: ULM 29, Troy 16
101 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 94
Week 4: Air Force 31, Florida Atlantic 7
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 4
101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 4 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game
Week 4 AP Rankings | Coaches Poll Rankings