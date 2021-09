College Football Rankings: 1 To 130: Week 3

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

And now this gets really fun.

Week 3 had all sorts of twists and turns, even if most of the top teams ended up winning. Here’s where the belief system kicks in.

1. Head-to-head beats everything. If you beat another team – and there aren’t any other variables in the way – you should be ranked higher. Respect the results.

2. Don’t punish losses to great teams. Results matter. Florida shouldn’t drop – quite the opposite – for coming within a two-point try of pushing Alabama into overtime. On the other side, teams shouldn’t be rewarded just because they got to play easier games and not Bama.

3. This will ALWAYS change wildly. It’s one big puzzle that gets put together, and so far it’s clean – there aren’t and head-to-head issues to deal with. If you have a beef with where a team is ranked, look at the schedule and keep diving in further.

4. And, of course, how have the teams looked? To turn the pretentious dial up a notch, rankings should be about how good the teams are, and without speculation going forward.

The Week 3 CFN college football rankings …

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 3

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

130 UConn Huskies (0-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 3: Army 52, UConn 21

Week 4 Opponent: Wyoming

129 UMass Minutemen (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 3: Eastern Michigan 42, UMass 28

Week 4 Opponent: at Coastal Carolina

128 Ohio Bobcats (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 3: Louisiana 49, Ohio 14

Week 4 Opponent: at Northwestern

127 Akron Zips (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 3: Akron 35, Bryant 14

Week 4 Opponent: at Ohio State

126 New Mexico State Aggies (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 3: New Mexico State 43, South Carolina State 35

Week 4 Opponent: Hawaii

125 ULM Warhawks (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 3: ULM 12, Jackson State 7

Week 4 Opponent: Troy

124 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 3: Liberty 45, Old Dominion 17

Week 4 Opponent: Buffalo

123 UTEP Miners (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 3: OPEN DATE

Week 4 Opponent: New Mexico

122 FIU Golden Panthers (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 3: Texas Tech 54, FIU 21

Week 4 Opponent: at Central Michigan

121 UNLV Rebels (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 3: Iowa State 48, UNLV 3

Week 4 Opponent: at Fresno State

120 Rice Owls (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 3: Texas 58, Rice 0

Week 4 Opponent: Texas Southern

119 Texas State Bobcats (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 92

Week 3: Incarnate Word 42, Texas State 34

Week 4 Opponent: at Eastern Michigan

118 Bowling Green Falcons (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 3: Bowling Green 27, Murray State 10

Week 4 Opponent: Murray State

117 Toledo Rockets (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 72

Week 3: Colorado State 22, Toledo 6

Week 4 Opponent: at Ball State

116 Colorado State Rams (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 3: Colorado State 22, Toledo 6

Week 4 Opponent: at Iowa

115 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 3: Troy 21, Southern Miss 9

Week 4 Opponent: at Alabama

114 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 3: Stanford 41, Vanderbilt 23

Week 4 Opponent: Georgia

113 New Mexico Lobos (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 3: Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0

Week 4 Opponent: at UTEP

112 Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 3: Eastern Michigan 42, UMass 28

Week 4 Opponent: Texas State

111 North Texas Mean Green (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 3: UAB 40, North Texas 6

Week 4 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

110 Kansas Jayhawks (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 3: Baylor 42, Kansas 7

Week 4 Opponent: at Duke

109 Temple Owls (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 3: Boston College 28, Temple 3

Week 4 Opponent: Wagner

108 Ball State Cardinals (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 90

Week 3: Wyoming 45, Ball State 12

Week 4 Opponent: Toledo

107 Florida State Seminoles (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 103

Week 3: Wake Forest 35, Florida State 14

Week 4 Opponent: Louisville

106 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 3: UTSA 27, Middle Tennessee 13

Week 4 Opponent: at Charlotte

105 Navy Midshipmen (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 3: OPEN DATE

Week 4 Opponent: at Houston

104 Arizona Wildcats (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 81

Week 3: Northern Arizona 21, Arizona 19

Week 4 Opponent: at Oregon

103 South Alabama Jaguars (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 3: South Alabama 28, Alcorn State 21

Week 4 Opponent: OPEN DATE

102 Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 3: Arkansas 45, Georgia Southern 10

Week 4 Opponent: Louisiana

101 Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 3: Iowa 30, Kent State 7

Week 4 Opponent: at Maryland

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

