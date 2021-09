College Football Rankings: 1 To 130: Week 2

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

Always based on results as much as possible – and always trying to blow off preconceived notions – the rankings are fluctuating as wildly as ever.

One thing has become a massive part of this year’s rankings more than ever before – don’t lose to the FCS team.

It doesn’t matter if you had a bad day, or if you were a little off, or if that FCS team is really good – you DON’T lose to an FCS team. Ever.

Based on head-to-head results, quality of opponents, and how the teams have looked so far, here are the Week 2 CFN college football rankings.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 2

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 2 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 2

130 UConn Huskies (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 2: Purdue 49, UConn 0

Week 3 Opponent: at Army

129 UMass Minutemen (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 2: Boston College 45, UMass 28

Week 3 Opponent: Eastern Michigan

128 Akron Zips (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 2: Temple 45, Akron 24

Week 3 Opponent: Bryant

127 New Mexico State Aggies (0-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 2: New Mexico 34, New Mexico State 25

Week 3 Opponent: OPEN DATE

126 ULM Warhawks (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 2: OPEN DATE

Week 3 Opponent: Jackson State

125 Ohio Bobcats (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 2: Duquesne 28, Ohio 26

Week 3 Opponent: at Louisiana

124 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 2: Old Dominion 47, Hampton 7

Week 3 Opponent: at Liberty

123 UTEP Miners (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 2: Boise State 54, UTEP 13

Week 3 Opponent: OPEN DATE

122 FIU Golden Panthers (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 2: Texas State 23, FIU 17 OT

Week 3 Opponent: at Texas Tech

121 Colorado State Rams (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 2: Vanderbilt 24, Colorado State 21

Week 3 Opponent: at Toledo

120 UNLV Rebels (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 2: Arizona State 37, UNLV 10

Week 3 Opponent: at Texas A&M

119 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 2: Vanderbilt 24, Colorado State 21

Week 3 Opponent: Stanford

118 Rice Owls (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 2: Houston 44, Rice 7

Week 3 Opponent: at Texas

117 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 2: Southern Miss 37, Grambling 0

Week 3 Opponent: Troy

116 Bowling Green Falcons (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 2: South Alabama 22, Bowling Green 19

Week 3 Opponent: South Alabama

115 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 2: Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7

Week 3 Opponent: at UMass

114 Georgia State Panthers (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 2: North Carolina 59, Georgia State 17

Week 3 Opponent: Charlotte

113 New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 2: New Mexico 34, New Mexico State 25

Week 3 Opponent: at Texas A&M

112 North Texas Mean Green (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 2: SMU 35, North Texas 12

Week 3 Opponent: UAB

111 Miami University RedHawks (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 2: Minnesota 31, Miami University 26

Week 3 Opponent: Long Island

110 Temple Owls (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 2: Temple 45, Akron 24

Week 3 Opponent: Boston College

109 Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 2: Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22

Week 3 Opponent: Baylor

108 Navy Midshipmen (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 99

Week 2: Air Force 23, Navy 3

Week 3 Opponent: OPEN DATE

107 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 2: Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14

Week 3 Opponent: at UTSA

106 Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 97

Week 2: Florida Atlantic 38, Georgia Southern 6

Week 3 Opponent: at Arkansas

105 South Alabama Jaguars (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 87

Week 2: South Alabama 22, Bowling Green 19

Week 3 Opponent: Alcorn State

104 Duke Blue Devils (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Week 2: Duke 45, North Carolina A&T 17

Week 3 Opponent: Northwestern

103 Florida State Seminoles (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 34

Week 2: Jacksonville State 20, Florida State 17

Week 3 Opponent: at Wake Forest

102 USF Bulls (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 2: Florida 42, USF 20

Week 3 Opponent: Florida A&M

101 Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 2: Kent State 60, VMI 10

Week 3 Opponent: at Iowa

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 2

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 2 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game

NEXT: CFN 2021 College Football Rankings: Week 2 Top 100