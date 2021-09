College Football Rankings: 1 To 130: Week 1

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 1 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

The CFN rankings are always based on results as much as possible, with the belief that if you don’t go by what happened, then what’s the point of playing the games?

For example, until there’s another variable involved, at the moment, UTSA has to be ranked higher than Illinois after with win in Champaign. UTSA also has to be ranked higher than Nebraska, who lost to Illinois.

Also, our rankings fluctuate wildly depending on the moment. If you really are a great team that just so happened to completely crash against an FCS team – hey, Washington, what’s up? – then that’s reflected here. However, we don’t want to overreact too much, especially after a full Week 1.

The Louisville-Ole Miss and Notre Dame-Florida State rankings might change depending on what happens in those two games.

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 1

130 UConn Huskies (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 1: Holy Cross 38, UConn 28

Week 2 Opponent: Purdue

129 UMass Minutemen (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 1: Pitt 51, UMass 7

Week 2 Opponent: Boston College

128 New Mexico State Aggies (0-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 1: San Diego State 28, New Mexico State 10

Week 2 Opponent: at New Mexico

127 Akron Zips (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 1: Auburn 60, Akron 10

Week 2 Opponent: Temple

126 Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 1: Wake Forest 42, Old Dominion 10

Week 2 Opponent: Hampton

125 Bowling Green Falcons (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 1: Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6

Week 2 Opponent: South Alabama

124 UTEP Miners (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 1: UTEP 38, Bethune-Cookman 28

Week 2 Opponent: at Boise State

123 ULM Warhawks (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 1: Kentucky 45, ULM 10

Week 2 Opponent: OPEN DATE

122 Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 73

Week 1: East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3

Week 2 Opponent: at Colorado State

121 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 1: South Alabama 31, Southern Miss 7

Week 2 Opponent: Grambling State

120 UNLV Rebels (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 1: Eastern Washington 35, UNLV 33 (2OT)

Week 2 Opponent: New Mexico State

119 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 1: Eastern Michigan 35, St. Francis 15

Week 2 Opponent: at Wisconsin

118 Rice Owls (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 1: Arkansas 38, Rice 17

Week 2 Opponent: Houston

117 FIU Golden Panthers (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 1: FIU 48, LIU 19

Week 2 Opponent: Texas State

116 Ohio Bobcats (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Week 1: Syracuse 29, Ohio 9

Week 2 Opponent: Duquesne

115 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 1: Middle Tennessee 50, Monmouth 15

Week 2 Opponent: at Virginia Tech

114 Miami University RedHawks (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 1: Cincinnati 49, Miami University 14

Week 2 Opponent: at Minnesota

113 USF Bulls (0-1

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 1: NC State 45, USF 0

Week 2 Opponent: Florida

112 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 80

Week 1: UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17

Week 2 Opponent: at Oklahoma State

111 East Carolina Pirates (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 1: Appalachian State 33, East Carolina 19

Week 2 Opponent: South Carolina

110 New Mexico Lobos (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 1: New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17

Week 2 Opponent: New Mexico State

109 North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Week 1: North Texas 44, Northwestern State 14

Week 2 Opponent: at SMU

108 Temple Owls (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 84

Week 1: Rutgers 61, Temple 14

Week 2 Opponent: at Akron

107 Georgia State Panthers (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 98

Week 1: Army 43, Georgia State 10

Week 2 Opponent: at North Carolina

106 Colorado State Rams (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 93

Week 1: South Dakota State 42, Colorado State 23

Week 2 Opponent: Vanderbilt

105 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 1: Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24

Week 2 Opponent: Robert Morris

104 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 81

Week 1: Kansas 17, South Dakota 14

Week 2 Opponent: at Coastal Carolina

103 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 64

Week 1: Northern Illinois 22, Georgia Tech 21

Week 2 Opponent: Kennesaw State

102 Duke Blue Devils (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 83

Week 1: Charlotte 31, Duke 28

Week 2 Opponent: North Carolina A&T

101 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 1: Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10

Week 2 Opponent: VMI

