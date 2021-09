College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Thursday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | September 2, 2021 2:11 am CT

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for the Thursday Week 1 games.

6:30, Big Ten Network

Line: Rutgers -14.5, o/u: 52

7:00, ESPN

Line: UCF -5.5, o/u: 68

7:00, ESPN3

Line: FIU -7, o/u: 60.5

7:00, ESPN3

Line: Buffalo -43.5, o/u: 56

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Ball State -29.5, o/u: 58.5

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Coastal Carolina -35, o/u: 56.5

7:00, Mountain West Network

Line: New Mexico -24.5, o/u: 66

7:30, ESPNU

Line: Appalachian State -10, o/u: 56

7:30, ACC Network

Line: NC State -17.5, o/u: 60.5

7:30, ESPN+

Line: Tulsa -25.5, o/u: 55

7:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Utah -30.5, o/u: 49

8:00, SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -35, o/u: 60.5

8:00, FOX

Line: Ohio State -14, o/u: 62.5

8:00, ESPN+

No Line, o/u: No Line

10:00, Stadium

Line: UCLA -17.5, o/u: 68.5

10:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Arizona State -47, o/u: 59

