College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Friday

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1

By September 3, 2021 12:33 am

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for the Friday Week 1 games.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

6:00, ESPN
Line: North Carolina -5.5, o/u: 64

Duke at Charlotte

7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Duke -6.5, o/u: 60.5

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

7:00, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -32, o/u: 62

St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan

7:00, ESPN3
Line: Eastern Michigan -32.5, o/u: 54.5

South Dakota at Kansas

8:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Kansas -13, o/u: 56

Michigan State at Northwestern

9:00, ESPN
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 46

Northern Colorado at Colorado

9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

South Dakota State at Colorado State

9:00, FS1
Line: Colorado State -3, o/u: 52.5

