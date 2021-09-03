College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Friday

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for the Friday Week 1 games.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech
6:00, ESPN
Line: North Carolina -5.5, o/u: 64
Duke at Charlotte
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Duke -6.5, o/u: 60.5
Old Dominion at Wake Forest
7:00, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -32, o/u: 62
St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan
7:00, ESPN3
Line: Eastern Michigan -32.5, o/u: 54.5
South Dakota at Kansas
8:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Kansas -13, o/u: 56
Michigan State at Northwestern
9:00, ESPN
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 46
Northern Colorado at Colorado
9:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
South Dakota State at Colorado State
9:00, FS1
Line: Colorado State -3, o/u: 52.5