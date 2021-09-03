College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Friday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | September 3, 2021 12:33 am CT

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for the Friday Week 1 games.

6:00, ESPN

Line: North Carolina -5.5, o/u: 64

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Duke -6.5, o/u: 60.5

7:00, ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -32, o/u: 62

7:00, ESPN3

Line: Eastern Michigan -32.5, o/u: 54.5

8:00, Big 12/ESPN+

Line: Kansas -13, o/u: 56

9:00, ESPN

Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 46

9:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

9:00, FS1

Line: Colorado State -3, o/u: 52.5

