College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 4

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 4. Where are the values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the weekly drill … before looking at the opening lines, I take a guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first knee-jerk thoughts – for whatever it might be worth.
College Football Week 4 Lines, September 23
Marshall at Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -6.5
Actual Line: Appalachian State -7
College Football Week 4 Lines, September 24
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte
Fiu Early Guess: Charlotte -6.5
Actual Line: Charlotte -3
Wake Forest at Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -4
Actual Line: Virginia -3.5
Liberty at Syracuse
Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -8
Actual Line: Liberty -6.5
UNLV at Fresno State
Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -28.5
Actual Line: Fresno State -32
College Football Week 3 Lines: September 25
Bowling Green at Minnesota
Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -31
Actual Line: Minnesota -29.5
Kentucky at South Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -6.5
Actual Line: Kentucky -5
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Chicago)
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -7
Actual Line: Wisconsin -6.5
Toledo at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -5
Actual Line: Toledo -3.5
San Jose State at Western Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -4
Actual Line: Western Michigan -2
Texas State at Eastern Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Eastern Michigan -7.5
Actual Line: Eastern Michigan -5.5
Kent State at Maryland
Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -16
Actual Line: Maryland -14
Illinois at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -13
Actual Line: Purdue -10.5
UMass at Coastal Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -31
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -35
FIU at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -11
Actual Line: Central Michigan -11
Miami University at Army
Fiu Early Guess: Army -13
Actual Line: Army -7
Akron at Ohio State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -42
Actual Line: Ohio State -49
Louisiana at Georgia Southern
Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -8
Actual Line: Louisiana -12
Boise State at Utah State
Fiu Early Guess: Utah State -2
Actual Line: Boise State -9
Kansas at Duke
Fiu Early Guess: Duke -14
Actual Line: Duke -13.5
Missouri at Boston College
Fiu Early Guess: Missouri -6
Actual Line: Missouri -2
Ohio at Northwestern
Fiu Early Guess: Northwestern -12
Actual Line: Northwestern 15
North Carolina at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -17
Actual Line: North Carolina -12.5