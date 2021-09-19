College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 4

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 4. Where are the values?

Here’s the weekly drill … before looking at the opening lines, I take a guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first knee-jerk thoughts – for whatever it might be worth.

College Football Week 4 Lines, September 23

Marshall at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -6.5

Actual Line: Appalachian State -7

College Football Week 4 Lines, September 24

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte

Fiu Early Guess: Charlotte -6.5

Actual Line: Charlotte -3

Wake Forest at Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -4

Actual Line: Virginia -3.5

Liberty at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -8

Actual Line: Liberty -6.5

UNLV at Fresno State

Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -28.5

Actual Line: Fresno State -32

College Football Week 3 Lines: September 25

Bowling Green at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -31

Actual Line: Minnesota -29.5

Kentucky at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -6.5

Actual Line: Kentucky -5

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Chicago)

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -7

Actual Line: Wisconsin -6.5

Toledo at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -5

Actual Line: Toledo -3.5

San Jose State at Western Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -4

Actual Line: Western Michigan -2

Texas State at Eastern Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Eastern Michigan -7.5

Actual Line: Eastern Michigan -5.5

Kent State at Maryland

Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -16

Actual Line: Maryland -14

Illinois at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -13

Actual Line: Purdue -10.5

UMass at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -31

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -35

FIU at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -11

Actual Line: Central Michigan -11

Miami University at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Army -13

Actual Line: Army -7

Akron at Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -42

Actual Line: Ohio State -49

Louisiana at Georgia Southern

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -8

Actual Line: Louisiana -12

Boise State at Utah State

Fiu Early Guess: Utah State -2

Actual Line: Boise State -9

Kansas at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Duke -14

Actual Line: Duke -13.5

Missouri at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: Missouri -6

Actual Line: Missouri -2

Ohio at Northwestern

Fiu Early Guess: Northwestern -12

Actual Line: Northwestern 15

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -17

Actual Line: North Carolina -12.5

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 3 Line Predictions, Sept. 25