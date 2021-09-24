College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 4

NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Middle Tennessee State vs. Charlotte Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-24-2021
Middle Tennessee State visits Charlotte for a key Conference USA matchup. Can the Blue Raiders explo…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-24-2021
Will Sam Hartman and Wake Forest remain unbeaten as they travel to face Dontayvion Wicks and Virgini…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Liberty vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-24-2021
Liberty has covered the spread in its last nine games following a win. Can the Flames win with margi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UNLV vs. Fresno State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-24-2021
Can the Bulldogs avoid a letdown at home against a winless UNLV team under the lights on Friday nigh…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Minnesota close the non-conference season with a win at home over Bowling Green on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Notre Dame keep their playoff hopes alive when they face Wisconsin on a neutral field? The answe…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Massachusetts (UMASS) vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will UMass go on the road and pull off an upset as they travel to face #17 Coastal Carolina in non-c…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida International (FIU) vs. Central Michigan (CMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Who will get to .500 when Central Michigan hosts Florida International in a non-conference match-up?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Miami – OH vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Army has a chance to utilize its strong rushing attack against a bad run defense on Saturday afterno…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boise State vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Boise State heads to Utah State for a crucial Mountain West matchup. Can the Broncos get the confere…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Missouri vs. Boston College Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Who will win Saturday’s nonconference clash between the Boston College Eagles and Missouri Tigers? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ohio U vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Vanderbilt will try to put up a fight without its starting running back when it faces No. 2 Georgia…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
LSU vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Mississippi State has gone under the total in 10 of its last 13 home games. Will the Bulldogs play a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
SMU vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Who will win the 100th Battle for the Iron Skillet between the SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan (EMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will host the Texas State Bobcats in a MAC vs. Sun Belt showdown….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
San Jose State vs. Western Michigan (WMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the San J…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Toledo vs. Ball State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt will be looking to bounce back after being benched in last week’s…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Washington State vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Utah Utes and Washington State Cougars will both look to cover the spread for the first time thi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kent State vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Kent State cover on the road against a 3-0 Maryland squad?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Illinois vs. Purdue Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will Artur Sitkowski and Illinois snap a three-game slide as they travel to face King Doerue and Pur…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado State vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the Colorado State Rams cover as a huge underdog against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iowa State vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Baylor will face its first challenge of the 2021 season when it hosts No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Arkansas Razorbacks get their chance to prove themselves as a legitimate top-10 team in Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisville vs. Florida State (FSU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the Seminoles earn their first win of the season at home against ACC Atlantic Division rival Lou…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Wyoming vs. Connecticut (UCONN) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Wyoming Cowboys could roll to a 4-0 start if they’re able to topple the Connecticut Huskies on t…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas Tech vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will Tyler Shough help Texas Tech remain unbeaten and open Big 12 play with a victory as they travel…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UTSA vs. Memphis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the undefeated UTSA Roadrunners keep this one within a field goal on the road or will the Tigers…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Clemson vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Clemson heads to NC State for a crucial ACC showdown between the pre-season favorite and a darkhorse…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Rutgers came close to pulling off an upset against Michigan last year. Can the Scarlet Knights apply…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas vs. Duke Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Kansas travels to Duke for a crucial non-conference showdown between underperforming teams. Can the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia State vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will Georgia State be able to keep up against a hungry Tigers team on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arkansas State vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Arkansas State rebound from a 52-3 loss with a competitive effort, or will the Tulsa Golden Hurr…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Louis…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCLA vs. Stanford Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Stanford pull off the upset at home against the nationally-ranked Bruins on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Buffalo vs. Old Dominion (ODU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the Monarchs make a game of it when they face the Bulls at home? The answer lies inside. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Kentucky improve to 2-0 in the SEC when playing their first road game against South Carolina?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will Deuce Vaughn and #25 Kansas State come up with a road win as they open Big 12 play against Spen…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Navy vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Navy find a quarterback and run a productive offense against Houston?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Tennessee heads to Florida to set off one of the best rivalries in the SEC East. Can the Volunteers…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Nebraska visits Michigan State in a battle between Big Ten name brands. Can the Huskers find a win o…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Lousiana Tech hosts North Texas in a Conference-USA between two teams looking to bounce back from a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Akron vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be looking to stomp out the visiting Akron Zips in Saturday’s clash in…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
North Carolina (UNC) vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pull off an upset of the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels on Satu…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Southern Miss vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles try their hand at toppling the defending national champion Al…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the West Virginia Mountaineers keep this BIG 12 bout close on the road, or will Spencer Rattler…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will Michael Penix Jr. and Indiana even their record as they travel to face Bailey Zappe and Western…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida Atlantic (FAU) vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Flori…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can New Mexico keep its momentum going with a win at home over Hawaii on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UAB vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
The Tulane Green Wave hope to get back on track and avoid their third loss of the season in Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Troy vs. UL Monroe Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Troy will be looking to assert itself from the very beginning of the game when it travels to UL Monr…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
New Mexico vs. UTEP Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Two programs coming off of humbling losses look to get to 3-1 on Saturday….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
California vs. Washington Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will Chase Garbers and Cal come up with the victory on the road as they open Pac-12 play by taking o…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arizona vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Will Arizona go on the road and find a way to upset Travis Dye and #3 Oregon in a Pac-12 opener for…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
South Florida (USF) vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the South Florida Bulls cover as a huge underdog against the No. 15 BYU Cougars on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can the Sun Devils take down the Buffaloes at home in their PAC-12 opener on Saturday evening?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon State vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2021
Can Oregon State pull off the upset on the road against the Trojans in Los Angeles, California on Sa…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com