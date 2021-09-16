College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 3

NCAAF Free Predictions
UCF vs. Louisville Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-17-2021
Can UCF take this one by more than a touchdown on the road on Friday night, or will Louisville conta…
Maryland vs. Illinois Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-17-2021
Can Illinois break a two-game losing streak by upsetting Maryland at home?…
Michigan State vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
No. 24 Miami is going to be thin at several positions when it hosts Michigan State on Saturday after…
Cincinnati vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can Indiana pull off the upset at home against No.8-Cincinnati on Saturday?…
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will Adrian Martinez find a way to help Nebraska get the upper hand on Kennedy Brooks and #3 Oklahom…
Western Michigan (WMU) vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will Kaleb Eleby and Western Michigan pull an upset on the road as they travel to face Pitt in non-c…
Connecticut (UCONN) vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Conne…
Northern Illinois (NIU) vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Northern Illinois has already pulled off one upset this season. Can the Huskies add another when the…
Eastern Michigan (EMU) vs. Massachusetts (UMASS) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Easte…
Boston College vs. Temple Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Both Temple and Boston College may start their backup QBs due to injuries when they clash on Saturda…
Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Virginia Tech heads on the road to take on West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. Can the Hokies conti…
Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Coastal Carolina goes on the road up north to take on Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. Can the Chantic…
New Mexico vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the Aggies avoid another upset at home against New Mexico on Saturday afternoon?…
Minnesota vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Who will win Saturday’s showdown between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Colorado Buffaloes? …
Ball State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Ball State heads on the road for a difficult travel weekend to Wyoming for Saturday afternoon’s game…
Nevada vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
The Nevada Wolfpack head on the road for a second time this season for a head-to-head showdown with…
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can Notre Dame put forth a complete effort when they face Purdue at home? The answer lies inside. …
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
The Clemson Tigers continue their redemption tour with an ACC clash with the visiting Georgia Tech Y…
Southern California (USC) vs. Washington State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Southern California heads north to Washington State for a crucial PAC12 matchup. Can the Trojans put…
Alabama vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide open SEC play with a convincing road win, or will the #11 Florida Ga…
Florida State (FSU) vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Who will win Saturday’s ACC clash between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Florida State Seminoles?…
Kent State vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the Hawkeyes stay hot with a win at home against an upset-minded Kent State team on Saturday aft…
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Louisiana Tech has another chance to pick up a big victory when it hosts SMU on Saturday afternoon. …
Tulsa vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane would love to pile onto the growing problems for the Ohio State Buckeyes…
Baylor vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the Jayhawks pull off the upset at home against Baylor in their first Big 12 Conference game of…
Mississippi St vs. Memphis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Mississippi State goes on the road to Memphis or Saturday afternoon’s key non-conference matchup. Ca…
Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will Georgia Southern shake off a beating last week as they travel to face #20 Arkansas in a non-con…
Northwestern vs. Duke Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will Duke play another high-scoring game when it faces Northwestern on Saturday afternoon?…
Colorado State vs. Toledo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can Toledo avoid an upset against a Colorado State team hungry for its first win on Saturday?…
Arkansas State vs. Washington Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the Huskies bounce back with a win at home against Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon?…
Middle Tennessee State vs. UTSA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the UTSA Roadrunners cover a big spread at home against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders?…
Old Dominion (ODU) vs. Liberty Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Projected first-round NFL draft pick Malik Willis leads Liberty against Old Dominion. …
East Carolina (ECU) vs. Marshall Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can Marshall continue its excellent start against East Carolina?…
South Carolina vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs cover a massive spread in the SEC opener against the South Carolina…
Utah vs. San Diego State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
San Diego State goes for its second straight upset win over a Pac-12 team when Utah comes to town….
Florida International (FIU) vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Which Texas Tech team will show up when they lost FIU as a three-touchdown favorite on Saturday?…
Troy vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Troy…
UAB vs. North Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will UAB regroup after a thrashing by #2 Georgia as they open Conference USA play with a contest aga…
Central Michigan (CMU) vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will Jacob Sirmon lead Central Michigan to a road upset as they travel to face LSU in Death Valley S…
Virginia vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the Cavaliers remain undefeated with a road win at North Carolina on Saturday night?…
Auburn vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
The No. 22-ranked Auburn Tigers could turn heads if they go into Beaver Stadium and knock out the No…
Utah State vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
A Mountain West Conference clash between the Air Force Falcons and Utah State Aggies takes center st…
Stanford vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
The Stanford Cardinal will be looking to bury the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores in Saturday’s cla…
Rice vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
The Longhorns look to bounce back when the Rice Owls make the drive up to Austin, Texas….
Tulane vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will Michael Pratt help Tulane spring an upset as they travel to the Magnolia State to face Dontario…
Oklahoma State vs. Boise State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Will Spencer Sanders help Oklahoma State earn a road win to remain unbeaten as they travel to face B…
Iowa State vs. UNLV Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Iowa State enters Saturday night’s game at UNLV with a chip on its shoulder after losing a rivalry g…
Arizona State vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
BYU will be playing in front of a packed house in Provo for the second week in a row when it hosts A…
Fresno State vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
Can the Bruins remain undefeated and knock off Fresno State at home on Saturday night?…
San Jose State vs. Hawaii Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-18-2021
The San Jose State Spartans open their conference slate on the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warri…
