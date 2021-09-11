College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 2

NCAAF Free Predictions
Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-10-2021
Coastal Carolina will be a heavy favorite at home against Big 12 member Kansas….
UTEP vs. Boise State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-10-2021
Can UTEP pull off the upset on the road against the Broncos in Boise, Idaho under the lights on Frid…
Illinois vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Virginia will be looking to build on its shutout win over William & Mary when it hosts Illinois…
Western Kentucky vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Will Bailey Zappe and Western Kentucky find a way to get past Christian Anderson and Army in non-con…
Oregon vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Who will win Saturday’s huge showdown between the No. 12 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes?…
Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The Pittsburgh Panthers make the trek to good, old Rocky Top in Knoxville to take on the prideful Te…
South Carolina vs. East Carolina (ECU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Will South Carolina get Luke Doty back and pick up a road win as they travel to face East Carolina i…
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Who will win the Turnpike Classic between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Oklahoma State Cowboys on S…
Miami – OH vs. Minnesota Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Miami RedHawks and…
Florida vs. South Florida (USF) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Will the Bulls be able to keep it close against a very good Florida team in this one? The answer res…
Wyoming vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Northern Illinois will be looking to back up its upset win over Georgia Tech when it faces Wyoming o…
Rutgers vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Is Rutgers for real or will Syracuse once again win for the second straight game was a dog?…
Toledo vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can the Rockets pull a huge upset on the road against the Fighting Irish? The answer lies inside. …
Purdue vs. Connecticut (UCONN) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Will Jack Plummer and Purdue earn a road victory as they travel to face a sputtering UConn team in n…
Boston College vs. Massachusetts (UMASS) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can UMass put up double-digits points against Boston College and cover the big number?…
Georgia Southern vs. Florida Atlantic (FAU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Georgia Southern E…
Texas A&M vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Texas A&M will be hoping to extend its nine-game winning streak when it faces Colorado on Saturd…
Buffalo vs. Nebraska Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hope to stay on the winning track in a tough head-to-head meeting with the…
California vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The California Golden Bears head on the road for an inter-conference showdown with the TCU Horned Fr…
Ball State vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The Ball State Cardinals will try to buck the lofty odds in Saturday’s clash with the Penn State Nit…
Temple vs. Akron Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The Akron Zips look for an upset of the Temple Owls on Saturday. …
UAB vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to squash another inter-conference opponent in Saturday’s showd…
Air Force vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can Navy figure out the quarterback situation and have an offensive flow against Air Force?…
South Alabama vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
South Alabama has gone under the total in nine of its last 10 road games. Will the under hit again o…
Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The Iowa Hawkeyes take aim at the Iowa State Cyclones in the longtime Cy-Hawk rivalry on Saturday af…
Houston vs. Rice Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Rice has covered the spread in its last five home games against Houston. Can the Owls cover again on…
Texas State vs. Florida International (FIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Florida International will be looking to build on a blowout victory when it hosts Texas State on Sat…
Appalachian State vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Appalachian State will be hoping to catch No. 22 Miami off guard when they meet on Saturday night. …
NC State vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Will Zonovan Knight and NC State run past Mississippi State in a non-conference clash in the Magnoli…
Eastern Michigan (EMU) vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
After a disappointing season-opening loss, the Badgers look to get back on track against a MAC oppon…
North Texas vs. SMU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
SMU hosts North Texas in a non-conference Texas rivalry….
Liberty vs. Troy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can the Troy Trojans pull off a home upset against Liberty?…
Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks renew an old rivalry on Saturday. …
Memphis vs. Arkansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Memphis and Arkansas State meet for the second straight season in a non-conference test….
Georgia State vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels get back on track with a win over the Georgia State Panthers…
Missouri vs. Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Will Connor Bazelak and Missouri open up SEC play with a win as they travel to face Will Levis and K…
Washington vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can the Huskies bounce back with a win on the road at the Big House against a better-than-expect Mic…
San Diego State vs. Arizona Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can Arizona bounce back with a win at home against San Diego State on Saturday evening?…
Vanderbilt vs. Colorado State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can Vanderbilt take down Colorado State for its first win of the season at Canvas Stadium on Saturda…
Utah vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can the #21 Utah Utes take this one by more than a touchdown, or will the BYU Cougars keep this one…
Stanford vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can Stanford find enough offense to hang with the Trojans on the road? The answer resides inside….
UNLV vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can the Rebels score enough to keep this one close against a loaded Arizona State squad? The answer…
Hawaii vs. Oregon State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-11-2021
Can the Hawaii passing game keep them in this game or will Oregon State rebound from a week one loss…
