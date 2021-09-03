College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 1

NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
North Carolina (UNC) vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-3-2021
Can Virginia Tech open the season with an upset over a nationally-ranked North Carolina team at home…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Old Dominion (ODU) vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-3-2021
Old Dominion goes on the road to Wake Forest to open up the 2021 season for both teams. Can the Mona…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Duke vs. Charlotte Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-3-2021
Can the 49ers get revenge for a 53-19 loss to the Blue Devils a year ago? Take a peek inside, as tha…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Michigan State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-3-2021
The Big 10 is on tap on Friday night. Who has the stronger offense? Michigan State or Northwestern?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Temple vs. Rutgers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-2-2021
Will Rod Carey help Tulane open their season with a road win as they travel to the Garden State to f…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Western Michigan (WMU) vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Can Kaleb Eleby and Western Michigan pull off an upset win as they head to the Big House to face Jim…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Army vs. Georgia State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Will Jeff Monken see his Army team open the season with a victory as they travel to face Georgia Sta…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Stanford vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Can the Wildcats open the year with a win at AT&T Stadium against Stanford on Saturday afternoon…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UL Monroe vs. Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Can the Kentucky Wildcats cover a huge spread against the ULM Warhawks on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oklahoma vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Oklahoma remains home to face Tulane to kick off the 2021 season for both teams due to Hurricane Ida…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Penn State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 Penn State will both be hoping to bounce back from disappointing seasons…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Fresno State vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Will Ronnie Rivers and Fresno State earn an upset road win as they travel to face Travis Dye and #12…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rice vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
The Rice Owls could make some noise early if they’re able to create some drama in Saturday’s meeting…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Alabama vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
The Miami Hurricanes take their shot at the king of the college football world in Saturday’s duel wi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Marshall vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Can the Mids solve their quarterback problem and get back to becoming one of the nation’s top rushin…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Miami – OH vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Miami…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Indiana vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
No. 17 ranked Hoosiers travel to face the No. 18 Hawkeyes in a huge opening game in the Big Ten….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
West Virginia vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Can Maryland’s defense slow down West Virginia’s strong passing game at home?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana Tech vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Louisiana Tech heads to Mississippi State for the opener of both teams’ 2021 campaigns. Can the Tech…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Central Michigan (CMU) vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Central Michigan goes on the road to Missouri for the start of the season for both teams. Can the Ch…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Massachusetts (UMASS) vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Will UMass pick up a rare victory as they travel to face Taysir Mack and Pitt in a non-conference ti…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
UL Lafayette goes on the road to Texas for one of the week’s biggest games. Can the Ragin Cajuns mak…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
San Jose State vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the San J…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon State vs. Purdue Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Orego…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Will Tyler Shough help Texas Tech take down Houston in his debut with the program when the teams cla…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Baylor vs. Texas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Texas State welcomes in Big 12 foe Baylor in the series opener. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Syracuse vs. Ohio U Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Ohio finished with twice as many wins as Syracuse last year, despite playing eight fewer games. How…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Akron vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Can Auburn cruise to a win versus Akron in its first game under new head coach Bryan Harsin on Satur…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia vs. Clemson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Clemson will begin a new era when it faces Georgia in the biggest college football game of the weeke…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UTSA vs. Illinois Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Will Sincere McCormick and UTSA go on the road and upset Brandon Peters and Illinois when the teams…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida Atlantic (FAU) vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Will N’Kosi Perry spark Florida Atlantic as they open the season on the road against #13 Florida in…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Northern Illinois (NIU) vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Georgia Tech and Northern Illinois will meet for the first time in history when they open the season…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kent State vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Can the Aggies open the season with a lopsided win at home over Kent State on Saturday night?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
South Alabama will feature plenty of new and exciting faces when it plays Southern Miss on Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
LSU vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
The UCLA Bruins turn their attention to the SEC for a tough tilt in Pasadena on Saturday against the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
New Mexico State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the New M…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Nevada vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
The California Golden Bears roll out the red carpet for rising star quarterback Carson Strong and th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
BYU vs. Arizona Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
The Arizona Wildcats will try to put their winless 2020 season in the rearview in Saturday’s clash i…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Utah State vs. Washington State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-4-2021
Will Utah State go on the road and open their 2021 season on a positive note as they travel to face…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com