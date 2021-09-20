College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3, highlighted by Notre Dame vs Wisconsin, Arkansas vs Texas A&M, and Tennessee at Florida

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Marshall at App St | MT at Charlotte

Wake Forest at UVa | Liberty at Syracuse

UNLV at Fresno St | Kentucky at So Car

Notre Dame vs Wisc | Akron at Ohio State

Missouri at BC | Colorado at Arizona State

UCLA at Stanford | Oregon State at USC

Southern Miss at Alabama | Georgia at Vandy

WVU at Oklahoma | Arkansas vs Texas A&M

LSU at Miss State | Tennessee at Florida

Nebraska at Mich St | Rutgers at Michigan

Ga State at Auburn | Cal at Washington

Arizona at Oregon | Results So Far

Marshall at Appalachian State

7:30, ESPN

Line: Appalachian State -7.5, o/u: 57

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: App State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com App State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: App State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: App State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: App State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: App State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Marshall

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: App State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: App State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: App State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: App State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Marshall

CONSENSUS PICK: App State

NEXT: Middle Tennessee at Charlotte