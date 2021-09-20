College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3, highlighted by Notre Dame vs Wisconsin, Arkansas vs Texas A&M, and Tennessee at Florida
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Marshall at App St | MT at Charlotte
Wake Forest at UVa | Liberty at Syracuse
UNLV at Fresno St | Kentucky at So Car
Notre Dame vs Wisc | Akron at Ohio State
Missouri at BC | Colorado at Arizona State
UCLA at Stanford | Oregon State at USC
Southern Miss at Alabama | Georgia at Vandy
WVU at Oklahoma | Arkansas vs Texas A&M
LSU at Miss State | Tennessee at Florida
Nebraska at Mich St | Rutgers at Michigan
Ga State at Auburn | Cal at Washington
Arizona at Oregon | Results So Far
Marshall at Appalachian State
7:30, ESPN
Line: Appalachian State -7.5, o/u: 57
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: App State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com App State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: App State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: App State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: App State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: App State
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Marshall
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: App State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: App State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: App State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: App State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Marshall
CONSENSUS PICK: App State
