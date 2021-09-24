Coastal Carolina vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Coastal Carolina vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Coastal Carolina (3-0), UMass (0-3)

Coastal Carolina vs UMass Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

The offense is starting to work.

It’s not 2019 LSU or anything, but for UMass, just getting a few touchdowns is a big step forward.

This is all about improving every week, and scoring 28 points in back-to-back games is a massive plus. It starts with the rise of freshman Brady Olson, who threw for 285 yards and two scores against Eastern Michigan after hitting Boston College for three touchdowns.

For all of the good things Coastal Carolina has done so far, it hasn’t faced a team that can throw the ball.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

One of the most consistently balanced offenses in the county goes against a defense that gives up yards in a variety of ways.

The Chanticleers have hit 200 yards rushing and receiving in three straight games, and they’ll do it again. The UMass secondary is getting hit too easily with no pass rush to rely on.

The Minutemen D that’s last in college football at coming up with third down stops isn’t going to come up with many – if any plays to get off the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina will get back on track after a scary 28-25 win over Buffalo.

Beating UMass doesn’t mean anything – it’s yet another tune-up before a light scrimmage against ULM.

The Minutemen will throw a little bit late, but it won’t be nearly enough to keep up.

Coastal Carolina vs UMass Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 48, UMass 7

Line: Coastal Carolina -36, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

