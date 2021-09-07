Coastal Carolina vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Kansas prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPN2

Coastal Carolina (1-0) vs Kansas (1-0) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Yeah, Kansas won a game.

It wasn’t pretty, and it took a whole lot of stress to get by South Dakota 17-14, but QB Jason Bean had a decent day – he led the team in rushing and didn’t make any big mistakes through the air – for an O that did a great job of controlling the ball and the clock.

Coastal Carolina has all the pressure. It won this the last two years, the team is ranked, and Kansas is supposed to get rocked. The Jayhawks, though, still have Big 12 athletes and should be able to open it up a bit now that they got past the opener.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The Kansas running game isn’t there yet.

Eventually it’ll start to work under new head coach Lance Leipold, but that might not come until next season.

The Chanticleers got run on by The Citadel – who only runs and threw just six passes – but the defensive front was able to hold firm on the inside and didn’t allow too many gaping plays.

Coastal Carolina’s rushing attack should rip off big run after big run, and Grayson McCall is coming off an almost perfect day – the O was in midseason form.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t discount just how big a deal this really is for Coastal Carolina.

Yeah, it might be getting a wee bit used to the national spotlight, but it’s still a Big 12 team coming into Brooks Stadium for nationally televised Friday night game.

The Group of Five program is going to make it three in a row over the Power Five team.

Coastal Carolina vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 13

Coastal Carolina -27, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

