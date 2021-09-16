Coastal Carolina at Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Network: ESPN2

Coastal Carolina (2-0) vs Buffalo (1-1) Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Can Coastal Carolina be patient enough to let the downfield plays develop?

The blocking has been wonderful so far, the offense has been rolling, and there hasn’t been a hint of drama over the first two games. Against Buffalo, though, the big plays through the air will be there as long as QB Grayson McCall gets a little time.

Brilliant in the first two games – averaging close to 13 yards per pass while completing 83% of his throws – McCall needs to go Adrian Martinez against UB. The Nebraska quarterback ran well and hit enough big bombs to open up the attack, averaging close to 15 yards per throw.

Buffalo might grind, but Coastal Carolina will hit fast.

Why Buffalo Will Win

It was a rough run in the 28-3 loss to Nebraska, but the Bulls really do have the pieces in place to be a factor in the MAC race and to pull off a game like this.

Coastal Carolina has been flawless so far in wins over Citadel and Kansas, but it’s not owning the clock and it hasn’t been pressed yet. There’s going to be a problem if it only has the ball for around 25 minutes.

UB has the back in Kevin Marks who can take over the game early if QB Kyle Vantrease is hitting his throws. Kansas might not have been great in the 49-22 loss against the Chanticleers, but it averaged close to five yards per carry.

The Bull offense is great on third downs, has yet to give up a sack, and is wonderful at controlling the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

See Buffalo vs. Nebraska.

Coastal Carolina runs a different style of attack, but it’ll do to the Bulls exactly what the Huskers did. Run enough to keep things moving, wait for it … wait for it … boom. The home runs will be there with the passing game.

Buffalo has the ability to make this a fight, though, and it’ll run well enough to keep this in range into the fourth quarter.

Coastal Carolina vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 34, Buffalo 26

Line: Coastal Carolina -14, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

