Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 4

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 4
Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; SMU 54; Virginia Tech 39; LSU 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; UTSA 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; UCF 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-0 (NR)
24. Baylor Bears 4-0 134 (NR)
23. Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 179 (NR)
22. Auburn Tigers 3-1 244 (23)
22. NC State Wolfpack 3-1 (NR)
21. Fresno State Bulldogs 4-1 312 (25)
20. UCLA Bruins 3-1 312 (24)
19. Clemson Tigers 2-2 389 (7)
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 459 (22)
T16. Michigan State Spartans 4-0 583 (21)
T16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 583 (17)
15. BYU Cougars 4-0 670 (16)
14. Michigan Wolverines 4-0 674 (19)
13. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 744 (5)
12. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 916 (13)
11. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 1016 (18)
– Week 4 scoreboard and how the predictions were
10. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-1 1016 (11)
9. Florida Gators 3-1 1101 (12)
8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 1185 (9)
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 1187 (10)
6. Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 1286 (8)
5. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-0 1319 (6)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 4-0 1395 (3)
3. Oregon Ducks 4-0 1467 (4)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 1558, 1 1st (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 1624, 64 1st (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings