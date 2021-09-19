Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 3

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 3

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; USC 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; LSU 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; Louisiana 17; Florida State 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; SMU 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; UCF 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; UTSA 1; Miami 1

25. Fresno State Bulldogs 3-1 85 (NR)

24. UCLA Bruins 2-1 170 (13)

23. Auburn Tigers 2-1 171 (20)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 300 (22)

21. Michigan State Spartans 3-0 344 (NR)

20. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-1 411 (19)

19. Michigan Wolverines 3-0 423 (25)

18. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 474 (24)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 500 (18)

16. BYU Cougars 3-0 504 (23)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 589 (17)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 700 (14)

13. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 759 (16)

12. Florida Gators 2-1 983 (9)

11. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-1 989 (11)

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 1048 (10)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 1125 (8)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 1130 (11)

7. Clemson Tigers 2-1 1166 (6)

6. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 1263 (7)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 1283 (5)

4. Oregon Ducks 3-0 1427 (4)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 1429 (3)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 1558, 1 1st place vote (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 1616, 64 1st place votes (1)

