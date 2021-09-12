Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 2

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 2

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes

Miami 137; USC 99; UCF 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1

25. Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (NR)

24. Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 196 (NR)

23. BYU Cougars 2-0 213 (NR)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 222 (23)

21. Arizona State Sun Devils 2-0 246 (25)

20. Auburn Tigers 2-0 263 (NR)

– Week 2 CFN 1-130 Rankings

19. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-1 287 (22)

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 2-0 489 (19)

17. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 528 (17)

16. Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 535 (20)

15. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 581 (21)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 1-1 604 (10)

13. UCLA Bruins 2-0 775 (16)

12. Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 981 (13)

11. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-1 1026 (3)

– Week 2 scoreboard and how the predictions were

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 1040 (7)

9. Florida Gators 2-0 1078 (9)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 1096 (8)

7. Iowa Hawkeyes 2-0 1149 (12)

6. Clemson Tigers 1-1 1259 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 1284 (5)

4. Oregon Ducks 2-0 1335 (11)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 1432 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (1) 1534 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (63) 1599 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings