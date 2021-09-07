Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 1

Number in parentheses is last week’s ranking.

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 123; Michigan 99; LSU 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; BYU 65; Indiana 58; TCU 49; UCF 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pitt 20; Louisiana 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; SMU 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.

25. Arizona State Sun Devils 1-0 181 (NR)

24. Miami Hurricanes 0-1 186 (16)

23. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 243 (22)

22. North Carolina Tar Heels 0-1 252 (9)

21. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 274 (NR)

20. Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 285 (25)

19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 289 (24)

18. Utah Utes 1-0 294 (NR)

17. Wisconsin Badgers 0-1 359 (15)

16. UCLA Bruins 2-0 538 (NR)

15. Texas Longhorns 1-0 653 (19)

14. USC Trojans 1-0 828 (14)

13. Penn State Nittany Lions 1-0 872 (20)

12. Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 914 (18)

11. Oregon Ducks 1-0 920 (12)

10. Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 1057 (8)

9. Florida Gators 1-0 1058 (11)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 1113 (10)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 1197 (7)

6. Clemson Tigers 0-1 1239 (2)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 1334 (6)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 1397 (3)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 1491 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 1537, 1 1st place vote (5)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 1624, 64 1st place votes(1)

