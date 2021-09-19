Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 3.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 3
Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.
25. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (20)
24. Michigan State Spartans 3-0 (NR)
23. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-1 (15)
22. UCLA Bruins 2-1 (13)
21. Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (25)
– CFN Week 2 NFL Picks, Game Previews
20. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (22)
19. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (24)
18. BYU Cougars 3-0 (23)
17. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-1 (19)
16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 (18)
15. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 (17)
14. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (16)
13. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (14)
12. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-1 (11)
11. Florida Gators 2-1 (9)
– Week 3 scoreboard and how the predictions were
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (10)
9. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (11)
8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8)
7. Clemson Tigers 2-1 (6)
6. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 (7)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 (5)
4. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (4)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (3)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings