Cleveland vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: 2021

Cleveland vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: CBS

Cleveland (0-1) vs Houston (1-0) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Lost a bit in the fog of the first NFL Sunday was that Houston wasn’t totally awful.

Tyrod Taylor didn’t make the mistakes Trevor Lawrence did in the 37-21 Texan win, Mark Ingram gave the team a ground game, and the offense had an explosive element.

It’s a different animal this week against a Cleveland team that won’t make the same mistakes, but it got banged up on the offensive front in the loss to Kansas City. The D was awful on third downs, the two turnovers were a killer – ending with a Baker Mayfield game-killing pick, and …

Why Cleveland Will Win

The Browns ran the ball, and they’re going to do it again.

They’ll have one of the best ground attacks all season long – the 153 yards and close to six yards per carry in the 33-29 loss just scratched the surface.

Houston did a whole lot of things right in the win over the Jaguars, but it got hit a bit too hard by Carlos Hyde and the running game, and it didn’t generate enough pressure in the backfield. Just assume that Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combine for close to 125 yards, minimum.

What’s Going To Happen

Cleveland did everything right last week except actually win the game. But Houston isn’t Kansas City.

Houston did almost everything right last week and won shockingly easily. But Cleveland isn’t Jacksonville.

Mayfield won’t have to press and the offense won’t have to work to keep up. Hand it off, let the D get a big day out of the great ends, hand it off, repeat.

Cleveland vs Houston Prediction, Line

Cleveland 30, Houston 17

Line: Cleveland -13.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

